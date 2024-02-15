Fans finally know the release date for Halo Season 2, Episode 4 along with the series' remaining schedule on Paramount+.

Based on the beloved Xbox video game franchise, Season 2 of the Halo TV series is off to a great start after getting off on rough footing with the critically maligned Season 1.

Season 2 hits the scene on the back of a new showrunner, with a renewed passion for bringing the intergalactic war between the UNSC and the Covenant to life.

Halo Season 2 Episode 4 Coming Soon

Paramount+ confirmed the remaining release schedule for Halo Season 2, including when fans can expect the hotly anticipated fourth Episode.

Season 2, Episode 4 (titled "Reach") hits Paramount+ on Thursday, February 22 at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

The rest of the season will follow a similar release cadence, running until late March, with the Season 2 finale dropping on Thursday, March 21.

Fans can expect eight episodes of the series to make up Season 2 when everything is said and done, bringing the Season 2 episode total to one less than Season 1 (which was nine episodes long).

The full remaining release date schedule for Halo Season 2 can be seen below:

Episode 4 - "Reach:" Thursday, February 22

Episode 5 - "Aleria:" Thursday, February 29

Episode 6 - "Onyx:" Thursday, March 7

Episode 7 - "Thermopylae:" Thursday, March 14

Episode 8 - "Halo:" Thursday, March 2

What Is Coming Next in Halo Season 2?

While the first three episodes of Halo Season 2 have been teasing one of the franchise's biggest, most notorious story moments, it seems Episode 4 will finally give fans what they have been waiting for.

With Episode 4 titled "Reach," audiences can likely expect the devastating Fall of Reach to transpire with this next chapter in the Halo TV show story.

Serving as the inciting incident of the Halo video games, the Fall of Reach is a jaw-dropping suicide mission that - while being a massive defeat for the UNSC - sets the Spartan forces on the path to what would eventually lead to winning the war over the alien Covenant.

The Reach Campaign also happens immediately before the events of the first Halo video game, with Master Chief and the UNSC forces landing on the first of the franchise's Halo array, warding off their alien enemies, but accidentally releasing the intergalactic parasitic species known as the flood.

Seeing as there will supposedly be several episodes after the Fall of Reach - and the finale is called "Halo" - the show could be headed to retelling the events of the first game.

Perhaps Episodes 5-7 will see the UNSC try and pick up the pieces of its devastating loss, with the finale following Master Chief and his AI construct Cortana as they land on the Halo installation known from the first game.

Halo Season 2 is streaming now on Paramount+.