Halo Season 2 Release Date Schedule of Episodes (Confirmed)

Halo Season 2

Paramount+ confirmed the release date schedule for Halo Season 2 on the streaming platform. 

Based on the hit Xbox video game franchise, Halo follows the exploits of intergalactic super-soldier Master Chief, as he and the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) go up against the alien Covenant forces.

While Season 1 may have not been the success Paramount had hoped (earning a middling 70% on Rotten Tomatoes), the Halo series did enough to be greenlit for a Season 2, and the new episodes will hopefully fare better.

When Will Halo Season 2's Episodes Release?

Halo Season 2 poster
Paramount

Ahead of Halo Season 2's debut on Paramount+, the series' release schedule has been officially unveiled. 

The Halo series will finally return starting on Thursday, February 8 with a two-episode premiere titled "Sanctuary" and "Sword." 

From there, new episodes will drop every Thursday for seven weeks, with the series finale ("Halo") airing on March 21. 

While some other tentpole shows have begun premiering during prime time on other streamers, Halo will stick to the traditional midnight PT/3 a.m. ET drops that are commonplace on Paramount+. 

Here is the full Halo Season 2 release schedule:

  • Episode 1 - “Sanctuary:” Thursday, February 8
  • Episode 2 - “Sword:” Thursday, February 8
  • Episode 3 - “Visegrad:” Thursday, February 15
  • Episode 4 - “Reach:” Thursday, February 22
  • Episode 5 - “Aleria:” Thursday, February 29
  • Episode 6 - “Onyx:” - Thursday, March 7
  • Episode 7 - “Thermopylae:” Thursday, March 14
  • Episode 8 - “Halo:” Thursday, March 2

[ Halo Season 2: Release, Cast and Everything We Know So Far ]

What Will Happen in Halo Season 2?

While Season 1 of Halo notoriously deviated from the plot of the games the series is based upon, Season 2 is looking like it is going to correct that mistake. 

According to Paramount's official synopsis for Halo Season 2, the series will follow the continued conflict between Master Chief (played by Pablo Schreiber)'s "team of elite Spartans [and] the alien threat known as the Covenant:"

"In Season 2, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo."

It has also been teased that Season 2 will include the fall of Reach, a major event in the Halo franchise. 

For the uninitiated, the fall of Reach serves as Halo's Rogue One moment, centering on a suicide mission that sets the rest of the franchise in motion. 

While Master Chief was not a part of the Reach storyline in the games, he will be present for the devastation in the TV show.

This could set up the events of the first Halo game to be tackled in a potential Season 3 of the Paramount+ streaming series, seeing Schreiber's Master Chief land on a Halo ring and accidentally release the dangerous Flood upon the galaxy.

Halo Season 2 starts streaming on Thursday, February 8 on Paramount+.

