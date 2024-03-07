With Episode 6 of Halo Season 2 now on Paramount+, the release dates for Episodes 7 and 8 have been locked in.

The latest installment of the show had some massive developments.

For one, Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief came across Kate Kennedy’s Kai for the first time since the fall of Reach, leading to a brutal beatdown between friends as they disagreed on the proper course of action. The entire exchange led to Kai finally confronting Joseph Morgan’s James Ackerson about everything that has happened, much of which he had no idea about.

Despite getting the snot beat out of him, John was able to keep going, which led to a long-awaited reunion with Cortana herself. The intelligent AI partner was able to help the Spartan get to the mysterious Keystone, where, after touching it, the episode cut to black.

Release Schedule for Halo Season 2 Episodes 7 and 8

Halo Season 2 is in its homestretch, so here is when audiences can expect Episode 7 and Episode 8 to be released.

Like the previous installments, new episodes debut on Paramount+ every Thursday at 00:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

Episode 7, titled “Thermopylae,” will arrive on Thursday, March 14.

“Halo,” the eighth and final episode of Season 2, will land on Thursday, March 21.

“Thermopylae” is an interesting title choice, as it refers to a battle between ancient Greece and Persia where the Spartans lost overwhelmingly against their opposition.

Also, a compelling parallel is how two specific Spartans were given authorization from King Leonidas to leave the battle—one decided to stay, getting killed in battle, and the other returned home only to be shunned.

As for the big Season finale, it seems like the show might arrive at on titular Halo ring, which would undoubtedly be exciting for long-time fans.

What Can Fans Expect From the Last Two Episodes of Halo Season 2?

While there seems to be a lot to look forward to in the final two chapters of Season 2’s narrative, one thing in particular might excite some, Master Chief is finally getting his suit back.

The iconic look has been sadly missing from the show for several episodes, but the brief promo for Episode 7 confirms its return.

It is also about time the show finally explores a Halo ring, the project’s very namesake, which has only been cryptically and briefly included in the overall story.

Fingers crossed that audiences will also see John get to confront James Ackerson—an exchange that will be very heated, to say the least. Hopefully, Kai can also get out from under the shady leader’s thumb and back to Team Master Chief.

After all, the team is going to need as much help as they can get to beat the Covenant, especially if a race is about to begin to reach the Halo itself.

Elsewhere, there’s Soren’s quest for his missing kid, Kwan’s mysterious visions, and the re-introduction of Olive Gray’s Miranda Keyes that will certainly be further explored. Hopefully, they willl intersect with the wider story and not just be left isolated on their own, like in Season 1.

Halo Season 2 is available to stream on Paramount+.

