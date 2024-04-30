Resident Alien Season 3's Netflix Release: When Will It Start Streaming?

Projections suggest that it will take some time before Resident Alien Season 3 will be released on Netflix in the United States.

Resident Alien Season 3 premiered on SyFy on February 14. The mystery and sci-fi series aired weekly on the network, wrapping up its run with a game-changing finale on April 3.

There is no news yet on a potential Season 4.

When Will Resident Alien Season 3 Release on Netflix?

Resident Alien Seasons 1 and 2 were added to Netflix on February 13, a day before Season 3's premiere on SyFy on February 14.

It remains to be seen when Season 3 will premiere on Netflix, considering it has just begun streaming on Peacock.

It is reasonable to assume that it will take some time before the show comes to Netflix, with the earliest potential release likely being sometime in 2025.

Given that the first two seasons of Resident Alien were added to Netflix one day before Season 3's premiere, a similar approach could happen for the current season, with it being added to the streaming service before Season 4's release on SyFy.

For now, fans in the U.S. can watch all episodes of Resident Alien Season 3 on Peacock.

Will SyFy Renew Resident Alien for Season 4?

It is unknown if Resident Alien will be renewed for Season 4, but its creator's past comments remain positive.

In a post from X (formerly Twitter) in January 2024, Resident Alien creator Chris Sheridan rallied fans to "get everyone [they] know" to watch Season 3 to boost the chances of a Season 4:

"No news on a Season 4 yet. Get everyone you know to watch Season 3, that will help!"

The fact that the show's creator is optimistic about Season 4 is promising, especially after telling SyFy Wire that he wants to lean more toward introducing more of the cosmic side in future seasons:

"I want to expand the alien universe a little bit and ground it as much as possible. I think that’s one of the keys to the show working, which is you have this big, broad alien stuff but it also feels real in its own way."

According to a report from TV Series Finale, Resident Alien Season 3's finale drew in 622,000 live viewers on SyFy, making it the highest-viewed episode of the season.

Season 3's finale viewership presents a significant boost in a potential Season 4 renewal down the line.

It's also worth pointing out that Resident Alien's availability on Netflix helped familiarize viewers outside of SyFy and Peacock with the series.

Hopefully, Season 3 will premiere on Netflix sooner rather than later to help the chances of a Season 4 renewal.

Resident Alien Season 3 is streaming on Peacock.

