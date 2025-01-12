911 and 911: Lone Star will both return with new episodes in 2025.

Now running with two shows featuring a pair of first responder teams from major cities, the 911 franchise shows no signs of slowing down as the story expands. Featuring major names like Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe, these two series (both created by Ryan Murphy) continue to bring drama and action.

As of writing, the Los Angeles-based 911 and its Texas-centric spin-off are on hiatus while viewers wait for new episodes. Thankfully, the wait will not last long.

When Does 911 Show Come Back?

ABC

A press release confirmed that 911 Season 8 (and its star-studded cast) will return to ABC starting Thursday, March 6 at 8 p.m. The listing did not confirm when the new season will officially end.

Originally brought to Fox in 2018, 911 centers on the organizations that make up Los Angeles' first responders, including the LAPD, LAFD, and 911 center operators. Oscar-winner Angela Bassett leads the cast as the show moves into its eighth season and its second after switching networks to ABC.

Season 8 started with a significant shift in power for the 911 team after Station 118 Captain Bobby Nash was replaced by his predecessor, Vincent Gerrard. Bobby then moved to a consulting job for a TV show, and with Gerrard in charge, tension quickly grew at the fire station as the team did its best to stand together.

The team is currently dealing with a problematic new character, Brad Torrance, the lead actor on the aforementioned TV show. Additionally, Eddie Diaz is considering moving to El Paso, Texas to be closer to his son, Gavin McHugh's Christopher Diaz.

When Does 911: Lone Star Return?

ABC

A second press release confirmed that 911: Lone Star Season 5 will be back starting on Monday, January 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. That came with the confirmation that Lone Star's new season (confirmed to be the show's last one) would end on Monday, February 3.

Initially developed in 2020, 911: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe as a New York firefighter who relocates with his son from Manhattan to Austin, Texas. From there, he balances the responsibilities in his life and protects people in his new home, joining and leading the Texas team of first responders.

Season 5 has seen more than its fair share of departures, and there are less than a handful of episodes until the story concludes. While the 911 franchise will live on after Season 5 ends, the fate of Lone Star's A-list cast is still a mystery as they embrace what could be their last missions as a unit.

Both 911 and 911: Lone Star are streaming on Hulu, where new episodes also typically land after airing on ABC.