New 911 Spin-off Show Gets Exciting Announcement from Ryan Murphy

A new 911 spin-off show is on the way, and creator Ryan Murphy shared an exciting announcement about its development status.

After kicking off in 2018, the original 911 pushes further into Season 8 behind its beloved cast of stars led by Oscar-nominee Angela Bassett. Thanks to its widespread popularity, the franchise has expanded with its first spin-off series, 911: Lone Star, which started in January 2020.

Starring Rob Lowe, 911: Lone Star now heads into its fifth and final season, marking the end of one chapter of 911's greater story. However, there appears to be no end in sight for Ryan Murphy's popular procedural world as he continues to create new plotlines.

Ryan Murphy Shares Announcement for New 911 Spin-Off

9-1-1

Speaking with The Wrap, 911 creator Ryan Murphy addressed the status of the show's new spin-off series, which will be the second after 911: Lone Star.

While speaking about himself stepping back from the day-to-day work on his shows, Murphy noted that he and 911 showrunner Tim Minear are hard at work on their new series.

Specifically, he revealed that the two recently reconnected to work on the new 911 spin-off, confirming that it will begin shooting in March 2025:

"Great and I’m proud. Tim Minear has done an incredible job with that '911 franchise. I love working with him. He and I, we did 'Horror Story' together at the beginning. We did 'FEUD: Betty and Joan' together, and then he was off doing '911' and then my schedule got packed. He and I are recently back together in the saddle working on the pilot of the next '911' spinoff that’s going to shoot in March. So having Tim back on there, that’s been really fun. Tim and I talk all the time. He’s just a pro, and he gets it. Alexis and Max get it. I just love the collaborations that I’ve got going."

What Will Happen in New 911 Spin-Off?

While no specific plot details have been made public about the 911 franchise's third series, Deadline reported that Las Vegas, Nevada is a potential option for a location. This comes after the original 911 used Los Angeles, California for its home and Austin, Texas served as the home base for 911: Lone Star.

Las Vegas is no stranger to being a setting for TV shows. It was notably used for both CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and its revival series, CSI: Vegas. Outside of the procedural world, shows like Hacks (see more about Hacks' Season 3 cast here) and Las Vegas have used Sin City to great success.

Should the new spin-off begin filming in Las Vegas, it would be surprising not to see that city used for a new team of first responders in this universe. However, considering 911: Lone Star was filmed in Los Angeles, California while being set in Austin, Texas, another metropolis area cannot be ruled out.

Fans should also be paying close attention to the latter episodes of 911 Season 8 to see if this new spin-off is started in a backdoor pilot episode set in the original series. That team could be taken to Vegas for a yet-to-be-revealed case which may introduce the characters who will lead the way in Ryan Murphy's new show.

Thankfully, with the start of filming now only a few months out, fans will hopefully hear more details on casting and production sometime in late 2024 and early 2025.

New episodes of 911 Season 8 premiere on ABC every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET while new episodes of 911: Lone Star arrive every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Episodes from both shows stream on Hulu the day after their release.

