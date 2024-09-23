Rob Lowe and company are back for Season 5 of 911: Lone Star, Fox's hit fire-fighting drama.

Developed by renowned showrunner Ryan Murphy (who released Monsters, featuring a stacked cast, on Netflix), 911 follows Rob Lowe's Owen Strand, a firefighter who relocates from the hustle and bustle of New York City to the relative tranquility of Austin, Texas.

In the four seasons up to this point, the series has seen Strand and co. fight many a blaze while balancing the adjustment one must undertake when making a cross-country move.

Every Main Character & Actor in 911: Lone Star Season 5

Rob Lowe - Owen Strand

Rob Lowe stars again in 911: Lone Star Season 5 as venerable firefighter Owen Strand. Strand is a former New York City firefighter captain who, after rebuilding the firehouse led by his father, is asked to do the same for a crew out of Austin, Texas.

Texas took some getting used to for Strand and his family, but he has since become a valued community member, having ingratiated himself well with the locals.

Lowe is a mainstay of Hollywood, having worked in TV and movies since the early 1980s. The actor is best known for his work in hits like Parks & Recreation, The Outsiders, and St. Elmo's Fire.

Ronen Rubinstein - Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand

Ronen Rubinstein brings to life Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand in the hits series. TK is the son of Captain Owen Strand and a dual fighterfigter/paramedic.

Throughout the series, TK's status as a recovering addict has long been a topic of conversation as he remains sober from opiates following an overdose right before the events of the series. Last fans heard of TK, he had officially quit being a firefighter and had married Rafael Silva's Carlos Reyes.

Rubinstein's previous credits include American Horror Stories, Dead of Summer, and Smiley Face Killers.

Jim Parrack - Judson "Judd" Ryder

Judson "Judd" Ryder, played by Suicide Squad actor Jim Parrack, returns in Season 5. Parrack's character is the only remaining member of Fire House 126's previous firefighting disaster, which sparked Owen Strand's recruitment in the first place.

Judd is married to Sierra McClain's Grace Ryder and works closely with Captain Strand to keep their brigade of firefighters in check.

Parrack most notably appeared in 66 episodes of HBO's True Blood, where he played Hoyt Fortenberry for seven seasons. He has also appeared in titles like Battle Los Angeles and Fury.

Natacha Karam - Marjan Marwani

Marjan Marwani (played by Natacha Karam) is another firefighter and paramedic working to keep the citizens of Austin safe from harm. She is a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie and Instagram celebrity, as well as being the only Muslim on the team.

Karam can also be seen in The Brave, Homeland, and The Hurricane Heist.

Brian Michael Smith - Paul Strickland

Brian Micheal Smith returns to the series as Paul Strickland for Season 5. Paul is an openly trans man working for Fire House 126 and the local paramedic detachment. He is known for his keen eye for detail and never lets anything get by him.

Smith's other work includes The L Word: Generation Q, Chicago P.D., and Queen Sugar.

Rafael Silva - Carlos Reyes

While not directly working within Fire House 126, Rafael Silva's Carlos Reyes is an honorary member of the team at this point. He is an Austin police officer who, at the end of Season 4, finally married Ronen Rubinstein's TK Strand.

Silva may be familiar to fans of Fluidity, All Souls, and the hit CBS drama Madam Secretary.

Julian Works - Mateo Chavez

Things have not been easy for Julian Works' Mateo Chaves across the 911: Lone Star series. Mateo is an immigrant working as a firefighter in Austin, thanks to the U.S. DREAM Act. Mateo has been consistently up against it, as, because of his immigrant status, he has to continue to work or he will be deported.

Work's other credits include The Long Game, Mending the Line, and Beautiful Boy.

Gina Torres - Tommy Vega

After joining the series in Season 2, Gina Torres' Tommy Vega has become as inextricably attached to the 911: Lone Star family as anyone else. This mother of two now works as an EMS replacement captain after being forced to reenter the workforce following the closure of her husband's restaurant.

Torres has over 95 acting credits to her name, appearing in hits as Serenity, The Matrix franchise, and Suits.

Brianna Baker - Nancy Gillian

Brianna Baker brings to life Nancy Gillian in the series, an EMS paramedic working on the 126th first responder team. While Nancy and several other paramedics (including TK) have had differences over the years, she has now come to love the rest of the team like they were her family.

Baker's other credits include Netflix's sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, House of Lies, and Friendsgiving.

Kelsey Yates - Isabella "Izzy" Vega

Kelsey Yates plays Isabella "Izzy" Vega, one of Tommy Vega's two twin daughters and the sister of Skyler Yates' Evie Vega.

Yates is the real-life twin sister of her on-screen sibling, as seen in the series. She has also appeared in Peter Pan & Wendy, Deadly Ride, and Voodoo Macbeth.

Skyler Yates - Evie Vega

Skyler Yates joins her real-life sister Kelsey in 911: lone Star as the on-screen twin of Evie Vega. Evie is the pre-teen daughter of Gina Torres' Tommy Vega and sister to Izzy.

Yates has appeared with her sister in Peter Pan & Wendy, Deadly Ride, and Voodoo Macbeth.

Jackson Pace - Wyatt Harris

Wyatt Harris (played by Jackson Pace) is the college son of Jim Parrack's Judson "Judd" Ryder, whom the longtime firefighter had through a one-night stand 17 years before the series' events.

Pace is best known for his work on The Walking Dead, Homeland, and The Right Stuff.

Michelle C. Bonilla - Sara Ortiz

Michelle C. Bonilla plays Sara Ortiz, a fellow first responder in Austin, Texas.

Bonilla has also appeared in Batman: Caped Crusader, Clemency, and The Casagranes.

Parker Young - Campbell

Parker Young's Campbell is a new addition joining the fray in Season 5 of 911: Lone Star. Campbell is a Texas ranger working as the partner of Rafael Silva's Carlos Reyes.

Young's filmography includes credits on Arrow, Imposters, and Enlisted.

New episodes of 911: Lone Star release every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX before streaming on Hulu the following day.