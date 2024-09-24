Jim Parrack's Judd has been noticeably absent from the firehouse in 911: Lone Star Season 5 after some significant changes to end Season 4.

The hit Fox drama is back, following the Austin, Texas Firehouse 126 crew as they navigate their strife while keeping residents safe.

911: Lone Star Season 5 sees most of the series' primary cast back, led by Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, and Natacha Karam.

What Happened to Judd in 911: Lone Star?

A big change to Jim Parrack's Judd character in 911: Lone Star Season 5 has some thinking he may have exited the series.

Season 4 saw Judd leave behind his life as a permanent employee of the Firehouse 126 team after being the last remaining member before Captain Owen Strand's (Rob Lowe) arrival.

After four seasons of working with the series' central firefighting team, Parrack's character took a step back as a first responder to care for his son.

At the end of Season 4 ("A House Divided"), Judd's son, Wyatt Harris, was paralyzed in a devastating accident where he was hit by a truck while on his bike. Judd had to reevaluate his time management, deciding it was best for him to part ways with the 126 and become Wyatt's full-time caretaker.

This was a significant moment for the character, as he never got the chance to be the father he knew he could have been for the now-teen.

Wyatt first appeared in the series in Season 3, coming into Judd's life as the son he never knew he had. It was eventually revealed that the character was the product of a one-night stand by Judd 17 years earlier.

Over the ensuing years, Judd and Wyatt have become close, culminating in his accident at the end of Season 4.

Did Judd Leave 911: Lone Star?

While Jim Parrack's role as Judd has changed in 911: Lone Star Season 5, that does not mean the actor/character is no longer a part of the series.

Parrack is still present in Season 5, but he focuses on caring for his now-paralysed con instead of fighting fires alongside the rest of the Firehouse 126 team.

That is not to say he will be on the series forever, but as of the Season 5 premiere, he is still there.

However, departures have hit the series heading into the fifth season. Grace actress Sierra McClain parted ways with the 911: Lone Star team between Seasons 4 and 5 (via TVLine).

The on-screen 9-1-1 operator had been a part of the series since its first season, and the exact reason for her exit has not been given.

With Grace now gone, her absence will surely ripple through the series for the rest of its fifth season.

Rumors have swirled surrounding the series that Season 5 may be its last (via Variety), so perhaps it is only a matter of time before fans will have to say goodbye to the likes of Grace or Judd and the entire cast.

New episodes of 911: Lone Star continue every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.