Here's Why Grace Left '911 Lone Star' Season 5 And Isn't Coming Back

Sierra McClain's Grace made an untimely exit from 911: Lone Star Season 5 as many wonder whether she'll be seen again.

911: Lone Star is in its fifth and final season on Fox, completing the story of Austin, Texas' 126 Fire Department and the first responders who support them. Included in that cast is Grace Ryder, a longtime 911 Austin-based dispatcher married to Firefighter Judson "Judd" Ryder.

With this spin-off ending after Season 5, there are questions about what will happen to its main characters, particularly with the 911 franchise continuing in other stories.

Why Grace Left 911: Lone Star

Fox

911: Lone Star Season 5 has not included Sierra McClain's Grace Ryder, leading to questions about why the series mainstay is missing.

In the story, Grace's husband, Judd, explained that she was volunteering abroad for a Christian charity seemingly taking her out of the United States. He also tries calling her in the season's second episode for advice but cannot reach her.

According to Deadline, McClain left the 911: Lone Star cast due to a contract and pay dispute. Two unsuccessful contract renegotiation attempts followed the end of the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023, and the cast was informed about this.

While McClain and her representation debated the offer, she decided to leave the series for good.

Will Grace Come Back to 911: Lone Star Season 5?

Unfortunately, a return for Sierra McClain as Grace in 911: Lone Star does not appear to be in the cards as the series approaches its final days on the air.

Speaking with TVLine, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani confirmed that Grace will not be seen in any more episodes of 911: Lone Star, although it was "not for lack of effort."

The struggles with the show's renewal status and the 2023 Hollywood strikes left 911: Lone Star in a difficult place with McClain's return, which manifested in her character being written off.

Now, while Lone Star is ending, the original 911 shows no signs of slowing down as it continues into its eighth season. Additionally, reports have indicated Ryan Murphy is developing a second 911 spin-off for release soon. However, details remain unknown on where it will be set or who will be cast in it.

911: Lone Star Season 5 returns to Fox on Tuesday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes stream on Hulu the day after airing.