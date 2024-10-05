Here's What Happened to Grace on 911: Lone Star Season 5

Grace Ryder has had a long run on 911: Lone Star, but recent events in Season 5 have many questioning what's in store for the character.

Portrayed by Sierra McClain on 911: Lone Star, Grace Ryder is a longtime dispatcher for the 911 dispatch center in Austin, Texas. She is also married to Jim Parrack's Firefighter Judson "Judd" Ryder, the sole survivor of a previous fire disaster, and their relationship sees plenty of ups and downs through the years.

McClain has been a regular on 911: Lone Star since its debut in 2020 as one of the show's core cast members (see more on the 911: Lone Star Season 5 cast).

Did Grace Leave 911: Lone Star?

Fox

911: Lone Star Season 5 confirmed that Sierra McClain's Grace Ryder is no longer around after fans noticed the character's unexpected absence in the season's first episode.

In the story, Grace's husband Judd Ryder returns to Lone Star amidst theories that he had left the show to explain that she was no longer in Austin with him and their daughter. The reason behind this change is that she was volunteering for a Christian charity abroad, seemingly taking her out of the country.

This is far from the first major change for the Ryder family as 911: Lone Star changed the status quo for Judd's son, Wyatt, at the end of Season 4.

Additionally, in Episode 2, Judd attempts to call Grace to get her advice on a new development at the fire station, but he is unable to reach her on the phone.

While 911: Lone Star was not renewed for Season 6, executive producer Rashad Raisani made sure her importance to the series was not ignored.

Speaking with The Wrap, he admitted wanting to see her return if the show had been brought back, calling her "essential to the DNA of the show:"

"I want to make a point to say, I love Sierra McClain. I think she’s essential to the DNA of the show and there is no replacing her, period."

Why Did Sierra McClain Leave 911: Lone Star?

Unfortunately, the reason behind Grace's exit from the 911 spinoff is the behind-the-scenes drama. Specifically, it goes back to issues in a contract renegotiation between Sierra McClain and ABC, as reported by Deadline.

Most of Lone Star's cast had approached Season 5 under the assumption that it would be the final season following two failed attempts at contract renegotiations.

Reportedly, the cast's representatives had pushed to secure raises via renegotiations ahead of Season 4, but those conversations were delayed until after the season ended.

After the actors' and writers' strikes, the reps were told the renegotiations had been canceled, meaning Season 5 would be the last season. In lieu of that change, the actors were offered extra compensation, which was described as bonuses.

Deadline also described the situation as an instance of "take it or leave it," which was disputed by other sources and outlets. After multiple conversations, McClain and ABC parted ways, ending her time on 911: Lone Star.

New episodes of 911: Lone Star debut on Fox every Monday at 8 p.m. ET.