Season 4 saw a big change come to 911: Lone Star's Wyatt.

The college-age 20-something (played by Jackson Pace) was severely hurt to end the last season of the hit Fox drama, setting up some major consequences that have only started to be felt in the show's newly-released Season 5.

Pace's character has been a part of the 911: Lone Star cast since Seaosn 3, joining the show as the estranged son of Jim Parrack's Judson "Judd" Ryder.

How Did Wyatt Get Hurt in 911: Lone Star?

911: Lone Star

Following a dramatic end for Jackson Pace's Wyatt in Season 4, 911: Lone Star Season 5 picked up right from where the series left off.

The recurring Lone Star character has had his life inextricably changed, following a devastating injury during Season 4's final few episodes that left the 20-something hurt and gripping to life.

Season 4, Episode 16 ("A House Divided") saw Wyatt getting struck by a truck while out on a bike ride.

This left the aspiring firefighter suffering from severe brain swelling as well as a major spinal injury.

The last two episodes of the series then saw the rest of the Lone Star team grappling with Wyatt's injuries as he received life-saving surgery on his spine, and his father, Judd (played by Jim Parrack), questioning his very priorities.

Season 4 came to an end with Wyatt emerging from surgery, with the caveat that he would be bound to the confines of a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

911: Lone Star

As his estranged son deals with the ramifications of his paralysis, Judd decides it is time to step away from his work at the firehouse to be Wyatt's full-time caregiver going forward. But this did not mean Judd's time was done on 911: Lone Star.

Both Judd and Wyatt will continue to be a part of the series going forward, with Pace's character specifically being promoted to a series regular for the show's send-off season.

Early in Season 5, it is evident just how involved Wyatt will be in the series going forward. While his dreams of being a firefighter like his dad have been quashed, the young man has vowed that he will try to make a difference in any way that he can.

This has bore out in the form of Pace's character becoming a 9-1-1 dispatcher in Austin. After the departure of Sierra McClain's Grace Ryder on 911: Lone Star, there was an opening at Austin's local Dispatcher's Office which Wyatt slid right into.

How this new role will affect Wyatt's relationship with his father, and the rest of the 911: Lone Star remains unseen. But it, at least in the early goings, has seemingly provided the character with a bit of an anchor point after losing everything at the end of last season.

911: Lone Star continues with new episodes airing on Fox every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET before coming to Hulu the very next day.