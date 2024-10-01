What Happened to Christopher on 911: Did He Die?

Christopher Diaz (Gavin McHugh) had a close call in one episode of 9-1-1 Season 3 that left fans wondering if he is dead or alive.

Christopher, who has cerebral palsy, is the son of Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) who forges a strong bond with one of Station 118 firefighters, Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark).

One of the major storylines of 9-1-1 focuses on Christopher's growth and his relationship with his dad and his surrogate brother, Buck.

As a result of living in the world of the high-stakes lives of first responders, danger is always near for a young kid like Christopher.

Did Christopher Die in 9-1-1? Season 3's Tsunami Incident Explained

Gavin McHugh

In 9-1-1 Season 3, Episode 2, Christopher became a victim of horrific tsunami waves that hit the Santa Monica Pier.

He was swept away by the waves, leaving Buck devastated and guilty since he was the last person to be with him before the kid disappeared.

The episode ended with Buck only managing to find Christopher's glasses amid the chaos, leaving fans to wonder if Eddie's son already died.

This shocking revelation sent viewers into shock while some see it as unsurprising due to the high-stakes nature of a show like 9-1-1.

However, the next episode revealed that Christopher is still alive; the revelation's timing was so emotional since it happened right before Buck was about to tell Eddie the supposed devastating news of his son's death.

As of writing, Christopher is still alive and continues to be a major part of 9-1-1 Season 8.

How Christopher Fits in 911 Season 8

One of the unexpected twists in 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 10 involves Christopher's apparent departure from the Diaz household to live with his grandparents in Texas.

The move came after Christopher found out that Eddie was cheating on his girlfriend, Marisol (Edy Ganem), with a woman named Kim (Devin Kelley) who looks exactly like his mother.

Still grieving the loss of his wife, Eddie was obsessed with potentially starting a relationship with Kim due to closely resembling his late wife.

This chaotic and delusional nature pushed Christopher away from Eddie, leading to the eventual decision of his move to Texas. Buck's efforts of trying to convince Christopher to not leave did not end well either.

The departure left fans to wonder if it served as the character's departure from 9-1-1 altogether.

Still, Christopher returned in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 1, but his relationship with his dad is far from okay.

During the premiere, Eddie recruited Buck and his boyfriend, Tommy (played by the returning Lou Ferrigno Jr.) to try and surprise Christopher with a virtual birthday greeting.

Despite their efforts, Christopher turned them down, implying that it would take more than a surprise video call to set things right for Eddie and his son.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2024, Ryan Guzman, the actor behind Eddie Diaz, admitted that there is no current opportunity for Christopher to forgive Eddie, citing that the conflict between them could serve as a launchpad for his son's maturity even if it hurts his character:

"I don’t think there will be an opportunity for Christopher to forgive Eddie. I think now, it’s about, 'How does this change who Christopher is for the rest of the entirety of his life?' It won’t be until he gets to that mature moment where he can look back and be like, 'Oh, I’ve had enough trauma myself now. I can understand, Dad, that you were just trying your best.' So this will be a new life for both Christopher and Eddie. We’ve broken down a barrier at such a young age that I think propels Christopher to find his own manliness, his own manhood, in a way that maybe Eddie actually wanted, but obviously, this is the worst way to propel it."

As Season 8 continues, it is reasonable to assume that Eddie will still not stop making an effort to win back Christopher.

However, many would agree that keeping his distance is the best route to go since it would allow his son to discover himself on his own which would lead him to embrace a certain kind of maturity.

New episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 are available to stream on Hulu every Thursday.