9-1-1 and its spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star are on their way back to the air, as confirmed by their new 2024 release date schedules.

Starring 2023 Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 centers on first responders in the greater Los Angeles area as the police, firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers attend to emergencies and crime all across the city.

Following the surprising news that Fox did not renew 9-1-1 after Season 6 ended in May 2023, the series was renewed for a seventh season mere days after its cancellation and moved to ABC (per Variety).

9-1-1 Season 7 Release Schedule

9-1-1

ABC confirmed the upcoming release schedule for 9-1-1 Season 7.

The new season's first episode will air on ABC on March 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The first four episodes presumably will debut on ABC with one episode per week, which can be seen as follows:

Episode 1 - March 14 (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

Episode 2 - March 21 (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

Episode 3 - March 28 (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

Episode 4 - April 4 (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

Additionally, Season 5 of this show's spin-off series, 9-1-1: Lone Star, is set to premiere in Fall 2024 on Fox with a 12-episode slate.

What Will Happen in 9-1-1 Season 7?

Even with the move from Fox to ABC, the core 9-1-1 cast will all be back for Season 7, with Bassett rejoining Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Guzman in their Season 7 comebacks.

In late December 2023, ABC released the first official trailer for Season 7, confirming some wild adventures for the team this season, with one particular emergency seeing a massive cruise ship overturned in the middle of the ocean.

One other major plot point fans will see is the long-awaited wedding between Kenneth Choi's Chimney and Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie, who got engaged in Season 6 after plenty of ups and downs in their relationship over the last six years.

Additionally, Episode 4 will mark 9-1-1's 100th episode, which is a milestone moment in the TV landscape. No news has confirmed what will happen in this episode, but fans can be assured that some shocking and big moments will come to fruition in some form on April 4.

Season 7 of 9-1-1 will debut on ABC on March 14 with Episode 1 set to air at 8:00 p.m. ET.