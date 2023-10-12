9-1-1 Season 7 Gets Promising Update: When Will It Release?

9-1-1, the series centered on Los Angeles’ first responders, got an exciting new update regarding its seventh season.

Unlike most modern procedurals, 9-1-1 encompasses a wide range of agencies and their staff members, telling a unique adventure that highlights L.A.’s police department, fire department, paramedics, and dispatchers.

Featuring Angela Bassett’s LAPD Patrol Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash alongside Kenneth Choi, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, the show earned praise for its diverse casting, action, and sense of realism over the first six seasons.

9-1-1

Deadline shared that the 9-1-1 series officially opened its writers' room for Season 7 starting on October 2 following the conclusion of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

While the show won’t be able to move into production until the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end, this allows the writers to start developing the story for the show’s next season.

Also per Deadline, 9-1-1 was canceled by Fox on May 1 before Season 6 ended but immediately picked up by ABC for Season 7 in one of the biggest network switches in recent memory.

Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich praised the show for being “one of the most defining and original dramas on network television” during its run, expressing his honor to see the show continue:

“Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, ‘9-1-1’ has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC. It’s a privilege to keep ‘9-1-1’ in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds also celebrated the network move on Instagram, thanking fans for their “palpable presence” and expressing her excitement to see what the cast’s “new home has in store:”

“Our ‘9-1-1’ family will be moving to ABC for our SEVENTH season!!!" Thank you for your palpable presence throughout the years. You have journeyed with these characters from the beginning, allowing us the opportunity to entertain and engage with you, while you afford us unyielding support. We are delighted and excited to see what our new home has in store… SEE YA NEXT SEASON!!!!!”

When Will 9-1-1 Return for Season 7?

Over the course of 9-1-1’s run, each new season has typically been renewed in May before beginning to air the following September, giving the team a four-month gap to develop each new set of episodes.

Although this gap serves as a good way to predict when Season 7 will begin its run, the biggest question mark remaining is when the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike will end, allowing the show’s cast to return to work.

If that comes in the immediate future, the earliest that 9-1-1 could begin its new run on ABC would be in February 2024, although that would be optimistic.

Should the strike end before the end of 2023, that date would most likely be pushed to Spring 2024, meaning fans would get their 9-1-1 fix again sometime between March and May.

There’s also the question of how many episodes the next season will be with the move from Fox to ABC, with fans waiting to find out about any other major changes to the show’s status based on this move.

9-1-1 is now streaming on Hulu.