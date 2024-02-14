An exciting group of newcomers and familiar faces make up the cast of panelists for I Can See Your Voice Season 3.

2024's I Can See Your Voice follows a format where a contestant needs to eliminate bad singers from a group of six individuals without hearing them sing. In the first five rounds, a celebrity panel assists the contestants in uncovering who they think is the bad singer per round.

The contestant receives $15,000 if they end up eliminating a bad singer. In Round 6, the contestant must decide to either go home with the total money they had won or risk everything for a chance to win $100,000 by guessing whether the remaining singer is a good one or not.

I Can See Your Voice Season 3 premiered on Fox on January 3.

Every Main Panelist, Contestant, & Singer in I Can See Your Voice Season 3

Here is the main cast list of I Can See Your Voice Season 3 in 2024, with details about their respective backgrounds below:

Host:

Ken Jeong

Panelists:

Cheryl Hines

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

DeRay Davis

Nikki Glaser

Jennie Garth

Thomas Lennon

Todrick Hall

Ron Funches

Romeo Miller

Melissa Peterman

Frankie Muniz

Jon Lovitt

Dwight Howard

Kate Flannery

NeNe Leakes

Contestants:

Brett Finau

Matt Peng

Iliana Cordero

Linda Griffin

Laura Davlantes

Musical Superstars:

Lauren Alaina

Gavin DeGraw

Dionne Warwick

Montell Jordan

Johnny Gill

Ken Jeong returns as the host of I Can See Your Voice Season 3.

Jeong is a comedian known for his iconic roles as Mr. Chow in The Hangover trilogy and Ben Chang in Community. The actor also has credits in Pain & Gain, Crazy Rich Asians, and Bob's Burgers.

Aside from being an actor, Jeong is also a licensed physician in California.

Panelists:

Cheryl Hines

Cheryl Hines

Cheryl Hines is one of the mainstay celebrity panelists who appear in Season 3.

Hines' notable credits include playing Cheryl David in 100 episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Georgia in The Ugly Truth. The actress also appeared in Waitress, Fantasy Island, and RV.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Another celebrity panelist who helps the contestant in Season 3 is Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

The Daytime Emmy winner is a former member of two girl groups, namely 3LW and The Cheetah Girls. She also served as the co-host of The Real and is the current co-anchor of E! News.

Bailon-Houghton is also an actress who appeared in various projects such as Coach Carter, All You've Got, That's So Raven, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

DeRay Davis

DeRay Davis

DeRay Davis is an American stand-up comedian and a frequent collaborator with Kanye West in several audio skits.

Davis also had prominent roles in various movies and TV shows, with appearances in Barbershop, 21 Jump Street, Reno 911!, and HBO's Entourage.

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser has a chock-full of talent. She is a stand-up comedian, actress, and television & radio host.

Glaser previously served as the host of Not Safe with Nikki Glaser. She also has her podcast titled The Nikki Glaser Podcast.

As an actress, Glaser appeared in 2015's Trainwreck and 2018's I Feel Pretty.

Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth is an actress who fans may know from her roles as Kelly Taylor in over 200 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, and Valerie Tyler in What I Like About You.

Garth also appeared in Secret Santa, Mystery Girls, and Girl, Positive.

Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon appeared in Episode 2 as one of the celebrity panelists who helps Matt find out who is a real singer.

Lennon is best known for his roles as Lieutenant Jim Dangle in Reno 911! and Max Thompson in Sean Saves the World.

The actor's other notable credits include We're the Millers, How I Met Your Mother, and Bad Teacher.

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall rose to prominence after he participated in American Idol Season 9 where he finished as part of the Top 16.

Hall is also RuPaul's Drag Race resident choreographer and occasional judge.

He released four studio albums, such as Straight Outta Oz and Forbidden. Hall was also the host of Global Pride 2020.

Ron Funches

Ron Funches

Ron Funches is a comedian best known for his voice role as Cooper in Trolls and King Shark in Max's Harley Quinn series.

Funches also appeared in guest roles in Transparent, Black-ish, and Man With a Plan.

Romeo Miller

Romeo Miller

Romeo Miller is a rapper who has over 80 acting credits to his name, with roles in A La Carte, Famous in Love, and A Miracle Before Christmas.

Miller's debut single, "My Baby," is well-received by fans and it even landed at number three on Billboard's Hot 100 in 2001.

Melissa Peterman

Melissa Peterman

Melissa Peterman's most recognizable roles are playing Barbra Jean Booker Hart in Reba and Brenda Sparks in Young Sheldon.

Peterman's other notable credits include Last Man Standing, Baby Daddy, and Pretty the Series.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz

Malcolm in the Middle fans may recognize Frankie Muniz for his role as the title character in the series.

Muniz's other famous roles include playing the titular lead in Agent Cody Banks, Jason Shephard in Big Fat Liar, and Willie Morris in My Dog Skip.

Jon Lovitz

Jon Lovitz

Jon Lovitz is a previous cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live from 1985 to 1990.

He is also best known for voicing Jay Sherman in The Critic and an occasional voice cast member of The Simpsons.

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard was an NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

He was also an eight-time all-star and a cornerstone of the Orlando Magic after the team picked him first overall in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Howard recently played for the Philippines in January 2024 under the Strong Group banner in an invitational tournament from Dubai where they finished second place.

Kate Flannery

Kate Flannery

Kate Flannery is best known for her playing Meredith Palmer on NBC's The Office. The actress' impressive performance in the comedy series won her two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Flannery's other notable credits include Young Sheldon, Magnum P.I., and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes is one of the notable cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and a recurring guest star as Roz Washington in Glee.

Leakes also appeared as Rocky Rhoades in NBC's The New Normal. She also participated in competitions like The Celebrity Apprentice and Dancing with the Stars.

Contestants:

Brett Finau

Brett Finau

Brett Finau is a local banker from Sarasota, Florida. He appears as the primary contestant of Season 3 Episode 1.

He is married to Tammy Finau, and they have four children together. He wants to take his wife on a dream vacation that she deserves.

Matt Peng

Matt Peng

Playing as the contestant of Episode 2 is Matt Peng, a digital editor from Forest Hills, New York.

He is a newlywed who found his wife, Elaine, during the height of the pandemic. A huge chunk of the money that he will win from the show will go to their dream wedding that they deserve (he had COVID on the day of their wedding).

Iliana Cordero

Iliana Cordero

Iliana Cordero was born and raised in Orlando, Florida. She is a head cook at Nautilus by Arlo in Miami and a contestant of the Bacon World Championship.

Iliana wants to develop a sustainable farm to create jobs and opportunities for the community if she wins the $100,000 grand prize.

Linda Griffin

Linda Griffin

69-year-old Linda Griffin is from Roscommon, Michigan, and she wants one simple thing upon joining I Can See Your Voice: she wants "some money in [her] bank account."

Linda also wants to use the money to take care of her husband who was diagnosed with third-stage cancer.

Linda's granddaughter, Hunter, joins her as her main supporter during the episode.

Laura Davlantes

Laura Davlantes

Laura Davlantes is a fitness instructor from New York. She has been doing her job for over 30+ years.

Laura shares that she wants to inspire women who are 50 and above that they can live a happy and healthy lifestyle.

If she wins the grand prize, Laura wants to buy an RV so that her parents and her husband's parents can finally meet after failing to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musical Superstars:

Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina was the runner-up of American Idol Season 10 to eventual winner, Scotty McCreery. She released her debut album, Wildflower, was released in 2011.

Alaina's interest in dancing carried over to the big stage when she became a contestant on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

Alaina made history after becoming the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry in February 2022.

Gavin DeGraw

Gavin DeGraw

Gavin DeGraw rose to prominence after he released his song, "I Don't Want to Be," in 2003. The single became the main theme song of The CW's One Tree Hill.

DeGraw received a Grammy Award nomination in 2013 due to his duet with Colbie Caillat for the song, "We Both Know."

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick has a stellar singing career and is best known for her hit single, "That's What Friends Are For."

The six-time Grammy Award winner built a reputation for being one of the most-charted vocalists of all time and for selling over 100 million records worldwide.

Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan is best known for his 1995 hit single, "This Is How We Do It." The singer-songwriter was previously the male solo artist on Def Jam's Def Soul Imprint.

Jordan's notable credits as an actor include playing himself in The Nutty Professor and Mr. Johnson in The Fighting Temptations.

Johnny Gill

Johnny Gill is a singer and actor who is known for being a member of the pop group New Edition and LSG.

Gill rose to prominence after releasing eight solo albums and five albums with his respective pop groups.

As an actor, Gill previously appeared in Madea's Family Reunion, Family Matters, and A Mother's Prayer.

Here is an overview of the secret voices from I Can See Your Voice Season 3:

Abigail Smith - Sorority Sister

Dee Dee Davis - Camper

Zachary Welsh - Woodworker

Janet Stockdale - Medic

Anthony Gargiula - Red Carpet Correspondent

Beda Spindola - Lunch Lady

Angelica Nicole - Archeologist

Josh Petersdorf - Electrician

Cartreze Tucker - Theater Usher

Meaghan Ranee Moyers - X-Ray Technician

Alexa Aronson - Ice Cream Scooper

D'Angelo Talbot - Roofer

Von Koritsuki - Cosplayer

Alyssa Harris - Spin Instructor

Stephanie Farrett - Stay-at-home Mom

Casey Dressler - Wedding Planner

Natalya Jackson - Esthetician

Alyson Nash - Hairstylist

Carmetha Fulgiam - Mobile Sales Assoicate

Tristan Turner - Theme Park Zombie

Tom Young - Pickleball Player

Demetrius Thornton - Construction Worker

Macey Mac - Fisherman

Lemuel Gonsalves - Driver

Driver Brianne Nealon - Lacrosse Player

Elgin David - Breakdancer

Giselle Chusan - Swimmer

Janelle Marie - Referee

Andy Pita - Tailgater

Shaylen Harger - Ultimate Frisbee Player

I Can See Your Voice Season 3 airs on Fox every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.