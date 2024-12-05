Accused Season 2, Episode 8 has a star-studded cast headlined by Mike Colter, Kiara Barnes, and Sonequa Martin-Green.

Accused Season 2 has no shortage of powerhouse actors in its cast, which includes the likes of William H. Macy, Taylor Schilling, and Nick Cannon to its lineup.

While the Season 2 finale of Fox's anthology legal drama series is no different due to its powerful cast, what makes the episode unique is its unexpected story as it revolves around the arrival of a futuristic robot that ultimately disrupts the bond of a married couple.

Accused Season 2, Episode 8, "Megan's Story," premiered on Fox on December 3 and was released on Hulu the next day.

Accused Season 2 Episode 8 Cast Guide

Sonequa Martin-Green - Megan

Sonequa Martin-Green

Sonequa Martin-Green leads the cast of Accused Season 2 finale as Megan.

Megan is a workaholic music producer who is setting up a groundbreaking experiment by incorporating AI into the creation of songs. Her busy schedule ends up affecting her marriage with her husband, and she loses time to even be intimate with him.

As a result, Megan convinces her sister to let her borrow the pleasure bot that they are working on to satisfy her husband's desires.

Megan's life takes a drastic turn after her husband admits that he is more satisfied with the robot than her. As expected, she becomes jealous, which leads to a deadly encounter.

Martin-Green's most recognizable role is playing Sasha in 70 episodes of The Walking Dead.

The actress also has credits in Star Trek: Discovery, Once Upon a Time, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Mike Colter - John

Mike Colter

Mike Colter joins the cast of Accused Season 2, Episode 8 as John, Megan's husband.

John is an incredible husband who simply wants to start a family with his wife, but Megan cannot give it to her due to her busy schedule.

After Megan brings home a pleasure robot to satisfy John's needs, he starts to slowly fall in love with it, leading to a game-changing clash that changed the course of both of their lives.

Colter previously appeared as Father David Acosta in Evil Season 4.

The actor can also be seen in Luke Cage, Extinction, Plane, and The Good Fight.

Jade Eshete - Lila

Jade Eshete

Jade Eshete portrays Lila, Megan's younger sister who is working on an AI robot designed to be an intimacy companion.

She hypes up the robot as a "game changer," describing it as a "quantum leap beyond anything that has been on the market before."

This gives Megan the idea to bring it home to satisfy her husband's intimate needs.

Eshete's notable credits include Black Cake, Billions, Really Love, and Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency.

Kiara Barnes - Eve

Kiara Barnes

Kiara Barnes plays Eve, the pleasure robot that Megan brings home for John to keep him busy with his carnal needs.

As time passes, John and Eve forge a strong bond that leads to the former falling in love with the AI robot.

After Eve witnesses John's death at the hands of his wife, Megan contacts Lila to see if the robot's memories can be wiped or changed so that she will not go to prison for the crime.

Barnes is known for her roles in Fantasy Island, The Bold and Beautiful, and Stuck With You.

Rebecca Liddiard - Peggy

Rebecca Liddiard

Rebecca Liddiard plays Peggy, Megan's defense attorney who tells the judge and the jury that her client is a hardworking and successful woman who tried desperately to balance the impossible demands of her professional and personal lives.

She tries to pin the blame on Humanix (the AI company) to sway the verdict to Megan's favor.

Liddiard is known for her roles in Fargo, Alias Grace, and Frankie Drake Mysteries.

Sergio Di Zio - Brian

Sergio Di Zio

Sergio Di Zio's Brian is the prosecutor who tries to convince the jury that Megan should receive major consequences for killing her husband.

Di Zio's most recognizable role is playing Constable Michelangelo "Spike" Scarlatti in Flashpoint.

The seasoned actor also has credits in The Lookout, Rogue, and Queen's Gambit.

Hayward B. Morse - Ari Phillips

Hayward B. Morse

Hayward B. Morse plays Ari Phillips, a veteran singer-songwriter whom Megan and Vince are trying to convince to redefine his music by incorporating AI into it to grab the attention of the new generation.

Morse has credits in Love and the Radio Star, Modern Love, and Chance Encounter.

Myles Dobson - Jake

Myles Dobson

Myles Dobson appears as Jake, Ari's son who accompanies him during his important meeting with Megan and Vince at Cascadia.

Dobson's most prominent role is playing Nick in The Next Step. The actor's other credits include In the Dark, The Handmaid's Tale, and Reign.

James Cade - Vince

James Cade

James Cade guest stars as Vince, Megan's assistant and a prompter who works with her to produce incredible music for the record label, Cascadia, by using AI.

Vince is also John's longtime friend and classmate from Julliard.

Cade appeared as part of the cast of Brilliant Minds, The Big Cigar, and Star Trek: Discovery.

Jessica Gallant - Rachel

Jessica Gallant

Jessica Gallant stars as Rachel, Vince's wife who despises the fact that AI can generate "sophisticated songs."

Gallant can be seen in Fear Thy Neighbor, Adulting: Year One, and Monica's News.

Daniel Chang - Robot Waiter

Daniel Chang

Daniel Chang appears as the robot waiter who assisted Megan and her friends during their celebration after work.

Chang's other credits include an appearance in I Like Movies.

Marvin Karon - Judge Fournier

Marvin Karon

Marvin Karon stars as Judge Fournier, the judge presiding over Megan's trial for killing John.

Karon previously appeared in Charlie Bartlett, Blindness, and Goosebumps.

Alec Dahmer - Robot Maitre d’

Alec Dahmer

Alec Dahmer portrays the AI waiter whom Megan violently pushes away just because he offered her a table. This came after Megan left the house after realizing John had fallen in love with Eve.

Dahmer can be seen in Barely Friends, Bajillionaires, and Titans.

Here are the other cast members who appeared in Accused Season 2, Episode 8:

Jay Yoo - Chef Ono

Husnain Sher - Restaurant Guest

Stephanie Moran - Restaurant Guest

Matthew Reid Chin - Robot Technician

Accused Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.

