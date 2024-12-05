A trending TikTok video has led fans to wonder why a couple's marriage fell apart due to the arrival of an intimacy companion in Accused Season 2, Episode 8.

Accused Season 2, Episode 8, "Megan's Story," goes into uncharted (and weird) territory by featuring a story that highlights the brutal ramifications of artificial intelligence and how it can have a lasting impact on different aspects of life like marriage.

One notable scene from the episode has made its way to TikTok, with it instantly going viral with over 30,000 likes in 24 hours mich in thanks to its unexpected nature.

Accused's Eve Viral Robot Scene on TikTok Explained

Accused

TikTok user @ilariabesottah posted a 60-second clip from Accused Season 2, Episode 8, "Megan's Story," showcasing an argument between a married couple, Megan (Sonequa Martin-Green) and John (Mike Colter), after he missed an important dinner meeting because he decided to stay in the house to be with a robot, Eve (Kiara Barnes) instead.

Megan lashes out at John because she is jealous of his closeness with the robot, noting, "It has everything to do with Eve!," despite John's insistence that this is not about Eve.

John admits, though, that he is confused and he wants to figure out if he really wants to stay with Megan. The clip ends with Megan leaving as John contemplates his next move.

Accused Season 2, Episode 8 ended with a touching tribute to Brenden Needham.

Here's What Happens in Accused's 'Megan’s Story'

Sonequa Martin-Green & Kiara Barnes

"Megan's Story" follows the story of Megan, a workaholic music producer, who doesn't have enough time to even be intimate with her husband, John, due to her busy schedule.

John is trying to make an effort to be more intimate with her because he wants to start a family, but Megan is always tired because of work.

As a result, Megan seeks the help of her younger sister, Lila (Jade Eshete), who is also the lead engineer at Humanix.

It turns out that Lila is secretly developing a prototype of an AI robot (aka an Intimacy Companion), and Megan wants John to be the first one to experience it since she is feeling guilty that she is not giving him his romantic needs.

Lila violates company policy to fulfill Megan's wish, and the robot ends up at Megan and John's house.

While John is initially against the idea of being intimate with the robot, he eventually gives it a try and he is surprised at how real and lifelike it feels.

Megan is also thrilled that her plan to make John happy worked. However, as time passes by, she slowly realizes that John doesn't want to spend time with her anymore.

From giving the robot a name as Eve to spending quality time together, John has fallen in love with the robot, which leads to the viral TikTok scene.

As the married couple decides to spend some time apart, Megan follows her sister's advice to follow through with what John truly wants: children.

By going through the process of IVF from the eggs she'd had frozen a while back, she eventually becomes pregnant with twins.

While Megan manages to break the news to John, he is too far gone because of his deep love for Eve, and he even wants a divorce despite the pregnancy news.

The realization that her husband is madly in love with Eve breaks Megan from the inside, and she hits John with a vase that instantly kills him.

Read more about the full cast of Accused Season 2, Episode 8.

Did Megan End Up in Jail?

Sonequa Martin-Green

After John is killed, a panicked Megan loops her sister, Lila, in on what happened, arguing that her hormones were to blame for causing her to kill her husband.

Lila wants to come clean, but Megan guilts her into lying for her by telling her the grim future of her children if she ends up in prison.

The sisters work together to blame Eve for the crime, using her glitching as a scapegoat for Megan to be free of all charges.

As terrible as it sounds, the plan works after some tinkering from Lila manages to show Eve as the one who hit John, allowing Megan to be cleared of all accusations.

At the same time, Lila's former employer (she was fired after the whole fiasco), Humanix, receives the whole blame.

To make matters worse, she once again manipulates her sister into working for her company, Cascadia, even though it is clear that Lila is disgusted with what they have done.

Lila only agrees because her reputation was damaged for throwing Humanix under the bus.

In the end, it's quite unfortunate that Megan did not receive consequences for her crime of killing her husband.

Accused Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.