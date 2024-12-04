The Accused Season 2 finale ended with a touching tribute to Brenden Needham.

Accused finished its second season on Fox on December 3, concluding this batch of courtroom stories told from the defendants' perspective.

The crime drama has always been one to wear its heart on its sleeve, tackling emotional stories that make the viewer question how quickly they judge those on the wrong side of the law.

Accused Season 2 Honors Brenden Needham

Brenden Needham

Accused Season 2 did not end like any other episode in the series.

Instead of cutting to credits immediately following the events of "Megan's Story" (aka Season 2, Episode 8), the Season 2 finale spotlighted a tribute to someone named Brenden Needham.

The on-screen eulogy mentioned Needham and dedicated the season to the late 21-year-old.

As of writing, it is unknown how Needham was associated with the hit Fox drama, but many have assumed he either worked on the show directly or was closely related to someone who did. What audiences do know is that he was not listed as a member of the cast of any of the show's most recent episodes.

Needham, a resident of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, tragically passed on October 8, 2024 at just 21 years old.

In his obituary from The Globe and Mail, Needham was described as being "full of sarcasm and laughter" and someone who possessed sincere "patience and positivity:"

"Full of sarcasm and laughter, he made his mother/best friend, incredibly proud. His friends will tell you he counseled them through tough times, his employer spoke of how he taught them about patience and positivity. He loved to snowboard, he loved his motorcycle, and he loved his girlfriend Mads more than anything, he loved his friends and loved his Mum, to infinity and beyond."

Needham previously attended the University of Victoria in Victoria, BC, studying in the computer science program at the esteemed Canadian post-secondary institution.

He is survived by his mother, Arwenna Jones, biological father, Michael Galli, sister, Kyra Smolkin, and brother, Dash Cowley.

Accused Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.