The Pitt Will No Longer Be Exclusive to HBO (Confirmed)

HBO's The Pitt will be coming to more platforms, giving fans more ways to watch the hit medical drama. Earlier this year, The Pitt offered audiences a new take on the doctor TV show, providing an unflinching real-time look at an emergency room staff (led by Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch) from the mind of ER creative R. Scott Gemmill.

Warner Bros. (WB) announced plans to expand The Pitt's streaming exclusive release, bringing The Pitt to linear TV this fall. The new HBO series will jump to traditional cable for the first time, marking the latest streaming hit to undergo such a move in this modern streaming era (joining the likes of Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, and Andor).

WB revealed the news as a part of its 2025 upfront (via Variety), disclosing that the hit medical drama will make its linear TV debut later this year on TNT.

No information on how the series' first 15 episodes will be rolled out on the linear network has yet been revealed, but Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of the Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, did say they have plans for The Pitt to get an "eventized" launch worthy of the show.

Fans looking to get a jump on the series before its TNT debut can watch its entire first season streaming on Max/HBO Max right now.

The Pitt centers on a Pittsburgh Emergency Room staff, recounting a 15-hour shift in real time, hour by hour. The series stars ER alum Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, along with other stars of the big and small screen, including Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, and Katherine LaNasa.

The series earned rave reviews upon its January 2025 release, being praised for its ultra-realistic take on the medical drama genre, focusing on authenticity and real human storytelling rather than drama for drama's sake.

Why Is The Pitt Coming to TV?

This is a big move for The Pitt, as the Max streaming series will be broadcast on traditional TV for the first time.

Fans have seen this with some streaming-exclusive series over the years, and it ultimately seems to be an effort to bring in another audience for a particular project after the height of its streaming popularity.

While not confirmed, this looks also to be the case with The Pitt coming to TNT, as Warner Bros. looks to hype up the show even more after its much-celebrated run on Max.

A second season of the 2025 streaming hit has already been greenlit for Max. This linear release will allow fans who missed the show to catch up before more episodes come to the Warner-owned streaming platform.

Seeing as Season 2 should be coming sooner rather than later, with filming supposedly set to start sometime in "May or June," according to one of its stars, this fall could be the perfect time to get new viewers on board before a Season 2 release sometime next year.

If fans tune into the show's TNT run, they may get hooked and opt to subscribe to Max when Season 2 eventually arrives on streaming.

This clever move of brand synergy makes total sense, as these studios use their variety of assets to pass viewers/subscribers between one another and keep them in their walled garden both on and off of streaming.