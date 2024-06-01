Max's release schedule raised questions about Civil War's streaming debut.

Alex Garland's dystopian drama starring Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny made its theatrical debut on April 12 and earned a record-high opening haul for an A24 flick.

With the hit film set to release on Blu-ray on July 9, audiences are anticipating its Max debut; but a newly revealed streaming schedule may impact those expectations.

Why Is Civil War Missing From Max?

Civil War is notably absent from Warner Bros.' new release schedule for the Max streaming platform.

Instead, the June 2024 slate features films such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (June 1), and Mamma Mia! (June 1), as well as various Max originals and reality series, including Breaking New Ground (June 27) and Season 8 of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (June 23).

But even though the hit film is missing from Max's June line-up, that doesn't necessarily mean it won't be making its home debut in the coming weeks.

Warner Bros. movies like The Flash and Evil Dead Rise were omitted from their respective Max release month updates, and the studio noted the June list is subject to change.

Also, Warner Bros. established a trend of making special launch announcements to promote its popular titles, such as Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

When Civil War Is Expected to Stream on Max

It's worth noting that a Max June release would be early for an A24 film.

Recent studio films like Priscilla and The Zone of Interest didn't stream on Max until over 100 days after opening in theaters. The Iron Claw didn't make its streaming debut until 140 days after its theatrical release.

Therefore, the earliest projected arrival for Civil War on Max would be July, likely in the latter half of the month.

Still, other recent release patterns may provide further insight.

For instance, The Zone of Interest and The Iron Claw made their Max premieres 45 days after their physical releases.

Since Civil War arrives on Blu-ray on July 9, and if A24 keeps to this timeline, the most likely Max release date for Alex Garland's wartime commentary is Friday, August 23.

Civil War's Blu-ray will be available on Friday, July 9.

