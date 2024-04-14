Following Civil War's 2024 debut, fans are curious whether the movie has a post-credits scene after its final shot.

Directed by Alex Garland, Civil War centers on a team of journalists traversing the United States as they cover a rapidly escalating civil war in the country, now a dystopian dictatorship under a three-term president.

Starring Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), and Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Civil War made its United States and United Kingdom debut on April 12.

Does Civil War Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Civil War.

2024's Civil War does not have a post-credits scene at the end of its 109-minute runtime.

However, the credits include one more image from the Civil War story, teasing what happened after the credits began rolling.

The Western Forces soldiers find Nick Offerman's United States President hiding in the Oval Office before he begs Wagner Moura's Joel for mercy. With that quote enough for the Western Forces team, Cailee Spaeny's Jessie takes a photo of his execution.

Then, during the credits, a still-developing photo appears of the soldiers smiling and standing over the president's dead body in the Oval Office, which is used in place of a post-credits scene.

What Did Civil War's Mid-Credits Moment Tease?

Civil War is no tame movie. It brings a difficult subject matter to life, given the turmoil in many parts of the United States.

While the team behind the movie did not want to entertain the idea of this movie inciting conspiracy theories, its plot and ending made viewers think about the real world and how serious a situation like this could be.

Given the United States President was executed in the final shot of Civil War, a sequel could be in the cards, although no official plans are in place for the story to continue yet.

Fortunately, this film is already Alex Garland's highest-rated movie from a CinemaScore perspective (earning a B- rating), which could be a reason for the A24 studio to let him push forward in this universe.

Civil War is now in theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom.

