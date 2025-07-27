HBO Max Has Now Removed 4 Major DC Superhero TV Shows

Four notable, high-performing DC superhero series have been removed from HBO Max, and there's no sign of return. Max, soon to be reverted back to HBO Max, is the home of hundreds of DC stories, spanning from theatrical live-action films to beloved animated series. The issue is that some longtime fan favorites are missing on the streamer, putting into question whether or not HBO Max is the place to be for DC fanatics.

Since Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting purge of HBO Max content in 2022, several beloved DC superhero shows have been removed and have yet to return. Fan-favorites like Teen Titans, Static Shock, Justice League Unlimited, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and even the classic Super Friends were all taken off the platform during a broader effort to reduce inventory costs amid financial strain from the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger.

Despite vocal fan disappointment, these series remain unavailable on Max, likely due to the high maintenance costs associated with residuals, licensing, and low viewership metrics. Here's a deeper look at the four significant DC superhero shows that have been removed from HBO Max.

4 Major DC Series Removed from HBO Max

Teen Titans

Originally airing on Cartoon Network, Teen Titans ran for five seasons and earned a devoted fanbase that has endured well past 2006. The show followed a young generation of heroes (Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg) as they battled villains like Slade and dealt with their own growing pains.

Its stylized animation and anime-inspired tone helped it stand out from other superhero cartoons of the era. A testament to its success, a live-action movie is in the works at James Gunn's DC Studios. Despite its enduring popularity, Teen Titans was removed from Max but is still available to stream on Prime Video.

Static Shock

Static Shock was a groundbreaking animated series that aired from 2000-2004 on Kids' WB for four seasons and centered on Virgil Hawkins, a Black teenage superhero who gains electromagnetic powers after a chemical accident.

With storylines that tackled racism, bullying, and social justice, the show was ahead of its time and resonated with audiences well beyond its Saturday morning slot. A live-action Static Shock movie has been rumored for years but is not currently on the DCU slate.

Though long praised for its diversity and heart, Static Shock has not returned to any major streaming platform since being removed from HBO Max; it can only be purchased digitally.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

This quirky, three-part animated miniseries debuted on HBO Max as a Max Original in 2021. Executive produced by James Wan, Aquaman: King of Atlantis reimagined the underwater hero with a comedic twist, following Arthur Curry as he tries to prove himself as king while navigating outrageous threats and clashing with oceanic politics.

Despite its short run, the series brought a fresh take (starkly differing from Jason Momoa in the DCEU) to the character and had the potential to grow into a larger franchise. But after the 2022 cuts, it vanished from the platform and is now only available through digital purchase.

Super Friends

A cornerstone of superhero animation history, Super Friends ran for over a decade on ABC and introduced generations of young viewers to the Justice League. Featuring a classic lineup that included Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and more, the series helped establish the superhero team dynamic that would go on to shape countless animated and live-action projects.

As DC's first full-length animated Justice League show, it holds a special place in the franchise's legacy, even if its simplistic animation and storylines feel dated by today's standards.

Super Friends was added to HBO Max in June 2021, but was quietly removed two years later, suggesting its streaming license expired. The only way to revisit this iconic series is through digital purchase, as it's no longer available to stream.