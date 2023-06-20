Max Just Removed a Beloved Justice League Animated Show

The original Justice League animated series is leaving Max, the home of countless DC shows and movies.

Warner Bros. Discovery just launch its new streamer, Max, on May 23, to take over for HBO Max. It combines content from Discovery+ (mainly unscripted programming), HBO, Max Originals, and a bevy of DC's digital library.

Popular DC animated shows like Teen Titans, Justice League Unlimited, and Batman: The Animated Series all can be streamed on Max.

Super Friends Leaves Max

DC

Originally a Saturday morning cartoon on ABC (1973-1985), Super Friends has been removed from Max.

The iconic series is the first full-length Justice League animated series that DC produced starting half a century ago.

Super Friends was added to HBO Max on June 18, 2021, which means a presumed two-year license with the streamer has seemingly expired.

Max's Vast DC Library

As nostalgic as some Super Friends may be, WB's streaming service is bursting with DC content.

The Batman character in particular is known for having popular, highly regarded content like Batman: Gotham By Gaslight, Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Under the Red Hood, and Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm.



However, not all animated Batman content is headed for Max. Batman: Caped Crusader was picked up by a competitor streaming service: Amazon Prime Video.

The animated series is highly-anticipated with Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams serving as executive producers. DC Animation legend Bruce Timm will lead as showrunner, just as he did on Batman: The Animated Series.

Anyone looking for animated Justice League content now that Super Friends is gone can stream Justice League: War, Justice League: Doom, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and more on Max.