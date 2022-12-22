HBO Max Is Removing 2 of the Best DC Shows Ever Made

HBO Max is getting rid of two highly acclaimed DC Animated series off its streaming service.

Most people know of Batman: The Animated Series, largely known as one of the most beloved DC Comics projects of all time. Not only that, but it helped shape the character over the years, including introducing one of his iconic villains for the first time - Harley Quinn herself.

Many might not know that several other DC animated shows reached the same level of hype and praise, such as 2001's Justice League and 2004's Justice League Unlimited.

Sadly, however, it looks like it might become very difficult to revisit these times after early 2023.

The Justice League Is Leaving HBO Max

DC

HBO Max has announced what is coming and going from their service in January 2023, and it includes two big DC animated series.

The shows in question are Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, both of which are fan-favorite animated DC Comics projects that many consider to be some of the best series from the DC catalog.

The other two DC properties leaving the service are Aquaman (1967) and Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Some other popular movies and shows departing from HBO Max in January 2023 can be found below:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It , 2021 (HBO)

, 2021 (HBO) In the Heights , 2021 (HBO)

, 2021 (HBO) Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , 2016

, 2016 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald , 2018

, 2018 John Wick , 2014

, 2014 John Wick: Chapter 2 , 2017

, 2017 John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, 2017

— Parabellum, 2017 Jurassic Park , 1993 (HBO)

, 1993 (HBO) The Lost World: Jurassic Park , 1997 (HBO)

, 1997 (HBO) Jurassic Park III , 2001 (HBO)

, 2001 (HBO) Kick-Ass 2 , 2013 (HBO)

, 2013 (HBO) Life of Pi , 2012 (HBO)

, 2012 (HBO) Rango , 2011 (HBO)

, 2011 (HBO) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street , 2007 (HBO)

, 2007 (HBO) Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

A Justified Tax Write-Off, or Just the Norm?

It's unclear what is behind the Justice League shows and everything else being taken off the service.

It could be life as usual—streaming rights are strange, so movies and shows can cycle through various different services over time. On the other hand, this also means that all of the above projects could easily make their return to HBO Max in the future.

Some might be worried that Warner Bros. (WB) could be using these as tax write-offs, a cost-cutting move the company's new CEO David Zaslav has been making multiple times over the last few months. The biggest examples of this are the infamously canned Batgirl film and the recent drama with Westworld.

Thankfully, these departures are almost certainly not due to cost-saving measures.

The biggest indication against this possibility is the inclusion of blockbuster hits such as John Wick (which has a fourth installment on the way) and classic franchises like Jurassic Park. That's not to mention how most of these projects weren't even made by WB in the first place.

As for where these shows and movies might be heading next, that, sadly, remains unknown. But they'll no doubt land somewhere sooner rather than later.