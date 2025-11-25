HBO Reveals Its First Big Release of 2026

A new trailer has confirmed which HBO show will be the network's first big release of 2026. HBO and HBO Max's 2026 is shaping up to be a big one. Not only will returning favorites like Euphoria and House of the Dragon see the light of day, but so will exciting first-time releases like DC Studios' Lanterns and Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

One series that is set to help buoy HBO's 2026 is the acclaimed Industry. Created by former investment bankers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry has been wowing audiences since its debut in 2020, offering a thrilling glimpse behind the curtain of high finance. Season 4 of the hit series has been touted as one of HBO's biggest upcoming releases; however, where exactly it would fall in the calendar remained a massive question.

Thankfully, fans received a recent update on the financial thriller, as Industry was revealed to be HBO's first major release of the new year. The first Industry Season 4 trailer was released on the premium cable network's official social channels, teasing what is to come for its central cast of bankers in and around the fictional financial institution Peirpoint.

HBO

More importantly, this one-minute teaser revealed that Industry's fourth season will premiere on HBO and HBO Max starting Sunday, January 11, 2026.

It is assumed that the series will continue from there, with new episodes dropping every Sunday, as they have with previous seasons. Industry leap-frogs the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, as the first significant project of HBO's 2026. Knight will start one week after Industry on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

HBO

Season 4 will see the return of fan-favorite characters from previous seasons, like Myha'la's Harper, Kit Harrington's Sir Henry Muck, and Marisa Abela's Yasmin. However, there are also plenty of new faces to get excited about. As teased in the show's first Season 4 trailer, this latest batch of episodes will include plenty of newcomers to the series, like The Handmaid's Tale's Max Minghella and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton.

Industry Season 4's official synopsis teases a story centered around "a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game" between Yasmin and Harper, as "a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene."

Breaking Down HBO's 2026 Schedule

HBO

HBO is poised for a banner year in 2026. While the premium cable network has always been known for its prestige programming, 2026 will be the first time in a while that every month seems to have at least one hotly anticipated original series to tune into.

This, of course, comes off the stellar end of 2025 for HBO. Titles like Peacemaker, Task, The Chair Company, and the ongoing IT: Welcome to Derry have people back and locked in on HBO in a major way.

This will carry over into January with the release of both Industry and Game of Thrones: Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Both series appear to run through January and February, concluding just before the beginning of March.

Next up will be Euphoria, which is set to debut its long-awaited third season sometime next Spring. From there, titles like House of the Dragon and Lanterns will round out the first two-thirds of the year, with both expected to drop before the end of next summer.

And that is just things that have been announced. With big-name titles like the upcoming Harry Potter reboot (which is expected sometime in 2027) on the horizon, who knows what else HBO could be hiding within its ranks.