Warner Bros. Reveals 11 Biggest Upcoming TV Series Releasing In 2025 & Beyond

As part of a recent investor's presentation, Warner Bros. revealed the 11 biggest TV series coming from the studio throughout the rest of 2025 and into next year. These projects include currently ongoing titles, such as HBO Max's IT: Welcome to Derry, new seasons of beloved fan favorites like Shrinking Season 3 on Apple TV+, and long-awaited heavy hitters like the upcoming Harry Potter streaming series.

Warner Bros. (WB) shared the information during its Q3 financial results on November 6, breaking down all aspects of its business, including what the studio has planned on the TV front, both on Warner-owned properties like HBO Max and The CW, as well as various third-party services.

See below for the complete list of TV shows discussed in the Warner financial results:

Every Warner Bros. TV Series Coming in 2025 and Beyond

IT: Welcome to Derry

HBO Max

The only ongoing series mentioned during the Warner presentation was IT: Welcome to Derry. The Stephen King prequel, following the residents of Derry, Maine, six years before the events of the 2017 IT movie. The horror-tinged streaming series tells the tale of a missing boy who mysteriously disappears just as a new family moves into town.

Welcome to Derry continues its run on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping every Sunday, through December 16, 2025.

The Pitt Season 2

HBO Max

Set to debut as HBO and HBO Max's first major new release of 2026, The Pitt will return for its second season on the Warner-owned streamer. Following up on the grounded medical drama of the show's first season, The Pitt Season 2 will center on the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency room over a Fourth of July weekend.

The Pitt has been one of Warner's biggest TV hits of recent years, earning near universal acclaim and winning five Emmys in its initial run. Season 2 of the much-celebrated series comes to HBO Max on January 9, 2026.

Lanterns

HBO Max

Fans will return to the DCU in 'early 2026' with the release of the long-awaited Lanterns series. Announced as one of the first TV projects on James Gunn's initial DC Studios slate, Lanterns will follow the trials and tribulations of two Green Lanterns as they uncover a cosmic criminal conspiracy originating in America's heartland.

The new series, from Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof and Chris Mundy, stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as its central heroes. It has also been described as a super-powered take on True Detective.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Warner Bros.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe marks the latest entry into the long-running Big Bang Theory franchise. The new HBO Max-exclusive will follow Kevin Sussman as the longtime BBT comic store owner, Stuart Bloom, as he must piece reality back together after breaking the multiverse.

No release date has been listed for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, but with production underway, it is expected to debut sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

Harry Potter

HBO Max

After years away from the Wizarding World, Warner Bros. is headed back to Hogwarts in 2027, debuting the first season of the hotly anticipated retelling of the original eight Harry Potter books that will flesh out parts of the source material the movies simply could not.

The new HBO Max show will be a complete reboot of J.K. Rowling's best-selling book series, with a new cast bringing the spell-binding story of Harry Potter to life. No release specifics have been disclosed for the new Potter series, but it is expected to arrive sometime in early 2027.

Not Suitable for Work

Warner Bros.

From the mind of former Office star Mindy Kaling, Not Suitable for Work is currently in the works from Warner Bros. The new Hulu comedy centers on a group of work-obsessed twenty-somethings living in New York City and finding themselves.

The series stars K-Pop Demon Hunters alum May Hong and The Gilded Age's Harry Richardson, among many others.

Unaccustomed Earth

Alfred A. Knopf

Unaccostumed Earth is the only TV project Warner Bros. has in the works for Netflix. The new drama is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Jhumpa Lahiri. That book told several short stories about the immigrant experience in America.

The TV show will feature a more cohesive narrative, following an Indian American community in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as they are shaken by the revelation of a thought-to-be devoted wife's former romance.

Memory of a Killer

Fox

Coming to Fox in 2026, Memory of a Killer is the latest star-studded TV crime drama from the Warner team. Starring Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), the series centers on the double life of a family man, Angelo, who works his nights as an assassin.

Things have worked out well for Angelo; however, as early-onset alzheimer's begins to take hold, the lines between his work life and his home life begin to blur to a dangerous degree.

Ted Lasso Season 4

Apple TV+

The beloved Ted Lasso series was initially supposed to conclude with the third season; however, that is all about to change. Ted Lasso Season 4, a co-production between Warner Bros. and Apple TV+, is expected to debut sometime in 2026, with Jason Sudeikis returning as the show's glass-half-full soccer coach from which the series takes its name.

Season 4 of the show will center on the series' central Richmond F.C. as it launches its first-ever women's side (read more about the new Ted Lasso story here).

Shrinking Season 3

Apple TV+

Warner's other Apple TV+ hit will return soon, in Shrinking Season 3. The Jason Segel-led dramedy has been a massive win for the studio, earning numerous Emmy nominations for both of its two seasons to date.

Season 3 will see Segal return, along with his co-star Harrison Ford, as a therapist looking for answers in his own life following a great tragedy. Shrinking will return on January 28, 2026.

All American Season 8

The CW

The last series listed in Warner Bros.' financial results was the long-running sports drama All American. All American Season 8 is already in the works for CW, picking up the story of South L.A.'s cutthroat high school football scene.

Season 8 of the CW drama will debut sometime in 2026 and has already been announced as the series' final season.