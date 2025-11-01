Every 'Welcome to Derry' Character Related to 'IT' Movie Characters (Pictures)

IT: Welcome to Derry has a major connection to the pair of IT movies due to the inclusion of these characters related to the films' protagonists. The HBO Max prequel series is poised to provide context about future events, considering that it is set in 1962 (27 years before the events of 2017's IT). Aside from Easter eggs and Pennywise's familiar, horrific antics, one of the ways Welcome to Derry has a strong connection to the movies is the direct ties of some of the characters to the original Losers Club members.

The inclusion of these characters makes rewatching It and It: Chapter Two more worthwhile since it deepens the Losers' backstories while providing more details about the casual mentions of lore from Stephen King's hit novel, such as the Black Spot and the Hanlon family history.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, IT: Welcome to Derry explores the continued torment of Pennywise in the town of Derry as he chooses another set of young victims during one of its 27-year cycles. The series premiered on HBO Max on October 26, 2025.

Every ‘Welcome to Derry’ Character Related to the OG Losers Club from the IT Movies

Major Leroy Hanlon

The most prominent Welcome to Derry character tied to the IT films is Major Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo), grandfather of Losers' Club member Mike Hanlon. In the prequel series, Major Hanlon is introduced as a veteran from the Korean War, who is assigned to be part of a mysterious project called Operation Precept (an off-the-books operation to help end the Cold War, but is secretly tied to the origins of IT).

As it turns out, IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 revealed that the military has an overwhelming presence in Derry because they believe that a weapon is buried in the small town. As pointed out by General Shaw, this so-called "weapon" can generate fear in enemies. However, Shaw and the rest of the military are unaware that this weapon is none other than Pennywise himself.

Major Hanlon is expected to be at the center of the conflict between the military and Pennywise. Despite the looming conflict, 2017's IT confirmed that Major Hanlon survived the events of Welcome to Derry, considering that an older version of him (portrayed on-screen by Steven Williams) was shown alongside Mike.

Charlotte Hanlon

Charlotte Hanlon (Taylour Paige) is Major Leroy Hanlon's wife, making her Mike's grandmother. Charlotte made her debut in IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 as she moved to town to be closer to Leroy.

Not much is known about Charlotte's backstory (so far), but Welcome to Derry established that she is someone who dislikes bullies. Given that Charlotte didn't appear in either of the IT movies, this suggests a grim fate for the character, which explains why the older version of Leroy from the first film appeared disturbed and broken.

Will Hanlon

Will Hanlon is Leroy and Charlotte's son and Mike's father. While he is still a young boy during the events of IT: Welcome to Derry, the 2017 movie confirmed that Will died in a house fire.

Will's appearance in the prequel series suggests that Welcome to Derry will further expand his backstory, adding more heartbreaking context to his tragic fate.

In the book, Will died from cancer. Before his death, he told Mike about the controversy surrounding the Black Spot, a club started by Will and his black Air Force friends that a group of Maine Legion of White Decency members burned down. It turned out that Pennywise played a part in the Black Spot's downfall because Will told Mike that he saw a giant bird kill a member of the Legion of White Decency and fly away with him in its talons.

Given that the Black Spot was prominently featured in 2017's IT, Welcome to Derry could finally reveal what really happened to the infamous club through the perspective of the Hanlons.

Teddy Uris

IT: Welcome to Derry introduced Teddy Uris as one of the supposed main characters of the series, but he was among those who were slaughtered by Pennywise (as a monster baby) at the Capitol Theater in Episode 1's ending. Teddy is also one of Matty's friends, the victim of Pennywise's cruelest trick in the series.

Longtime IT fans may recognize the surname Uris as similar to that of the original Losers' Club member, Stanley Uris. The prequel series confirmed that Teddy and Stanley are in the same family tree. However, given that Teddy died, this means that he is Stanley's uncle. Welcome to Derry further proved Teddy's connection to Stanley by confirming that his family is devoutly Jewish.

Bonus: Clint Bowers

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 revealed another unexpected connection to the IT movies by showing Clint Bowers (Peter Outerbridge) as Derry's police chief in 1962. Clint is the grandfather of Henry Bowers, the evil bully of the Losers Club, who was later manipulated by Pennywise.

Clint is shown to be pressing Lilly into giving up the name of Ronnie's father as the supposed suspect behind the murders that took place inside the Capitol Theater.

The first film introduced Henry's father, Butch, who was also a cop. If anything, there is a solid chance that a younger Butch Bowers may be present somewhere in Welcome to Derry.

Bonus: Norbert Keene

Another IT movie character featured in Welcome to Derry is Norbert Keene, the pharmacist that the Losers encounter in the first film. The prequel series featured a younger version of Norbert Keene, who spoke with Charlotte Hanlon.

Bonus: Alvin Marsh

Alvin Marsh is the abusive father of Beverly Marsh, another original member and the only girl of the Losers Club. While Alvin has yet to appear in Welcome to Derry, an Easter egg from Episode 1 shows his name written inside a heart on the wall in Lilly's school.

Bonus: Stan Kersh

Stan Kersh is the name of the butcher who met Charlotte during her first day in Derry. Diehard IT fans may recognize the name Kersh as the same name as the elderly woman Beverly encountered in IT: Chapter Two, who later transformed into a monstrous old lady.