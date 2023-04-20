Watch: Warner Bros. Releases First Ad for Harry Potter Movies on MAX

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) started advertising the debut of the wildly popular Harry Potter movies on its upcoming newly merged streaming service Max.

One of WBD’s biggest announcements recently was the reveal that it’d be making a brand-new television series based on JK Rowling’s iconic franchise. The project would seek to remake the original seven movies but this time across seasons of TV instead of movies.

Currently, there is no release window for the project—a start date for production isn’t even known. Ahead of its arrival, WBD is excitedly pushing the original films as a key marketing point for its new streaming platform.

Harry Potter Advertised for HBO Max Rebranding

Warner Bros. Discovery released a new ad for its upcoming Max streaming platform, and it focuses on the original Harry Potter films.

More specifically, the promo uses footage from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

This comes just after the company revealed it would be creating a new Harry Potter series that will reboot the original story for television. This would include an entirely new cast of actors, bringing the world of JK Rowling to life for a new generation of fans. The original films are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery's new streaming service, Max, will launch on Tuesday, May 23.

The full teaser can be seen below:

HBO Building Excitement for Harry Potter

While some fans are excited to see the story brought to life in a new medium, others are far more apprehensive. Many claimed they would rather have had some sort of spin-off instead.

Top selections in this camp usually include a story focusing on Tom Riddle, one following an Auror for the Ministry of Magic, or others following further stories in other parts of the Wizarding World.

Seeing as it‘s been over 20 years since the classic movies first came to the screen, it’s not surprising that a reboot was in the cards. The failure of the Fantastic Beasts franchise no doubt helped push things in this direction as well.

Thankfully, adopting a story for a long-form storytelling medium such as television will afford the adaptation far more time to explore its world, characters, and storylines. Its extended run time when compared to its feature film counterparts is key to setting it apart from what came before.

Perhaps the world might finally get to see a proper Peeves terrorize Hogwarts.

There is no set release date yet for the Harry Potter series on Max, but it’ll likely be quite some time before audiences see anything from the project.

For fans that want a heavy dose of new Harry Potter content, be sure to check out the recently released video game, Hogwarts Legacy.