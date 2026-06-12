DC Studios Reveals First Look At Brainiac's TV Return Before James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios confirmed the surprise return of Brainiac in an upcoming animated show before 2027's Man of Tomorrow. James Gunn's Superman sequel is set to introduce the big-screen version of Brainiac, portrayed by German actor Lars Eidinger, as the overarching big bad who will force David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor to team up to save the world. Brainiac's DCU debut is significant because it marks the first time the classic Superman villain appears in a live-action movie. The DC supervillain has appeared extensively in animation, such as Superman: The Animated Series and other DC animated movies.

Adult Swim and DC Studios released a new clip to promote My Adventures with Superman Season 3, confirming Brainiac's return (or at least the surviving remnants of him) in the series as he reunites with Supergirl after the events of the Season 2 finale.

Adult Swim

In the Season 2 finale, Kara helped defeat Brainiac after she physically tore him apart during the final battle. Brainiac's main robotic body was destroyed and fell into the sun, but Kara salvaged its CPU (core AI) and brought it back to Earth. It was left in her room at the Kent farm in Smallville.

Adult Swim

This new Season 3 clip showed Brainiac's consciousness appearing in a ghostly, holographic form, meaning he was not fully "alive" but still active enough to communicate. Brainiac mocked Kara about her "new life" after his defeat, but he warned her that she couldn't truly hide from "what you really are."

In the world of My Adventures with Superman, Brainiac raised Kara Zor-el as his adopted daughter, using her as his enforcer while brainwashing her and using her as a weapon to conquer planets. This clip effectively set up Kara's arc in Season 3, centered on her lingering trauma from her time under Brainiac's control, her quest for independence, and the consequences of her actions.

Watch the official My Adventures with Superman Season 3 clip below:

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is set to premiere on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 13.

What Brainiac's Return In My Adventures of Superman Season 3 Proves About the DCU Villain's Debut in 2027

DC Studios

Brainiac's reduced but persistent presence in My Adventures with Superman Season 3 highlighted that the villain doesn't truly die, setting up a potential twist for the DCU when the villain debuts in Man of Tomorrow.

The narrative choice in the animated series demonstrated the classic comic book trope tied to the villain: an artificial intelligence like Brainiac is never fully defeated as long as its core programming or data survives.

While My Adventures with Superman and James Gunn's DCU are separate continuities, the timing and creative similarities present many storytelling opportunities. James Gunn's version of Brainiac is expected to be comic-accurate, meaning it could draw on DC Comics and other media for how he can always return.

While it's highly likely that the combined might of Lex Luthor and Superman will eventually defeat Brainiac, a surviving shard or data core of the villain could indicate a potential return in future projects, meaning that Brainiac can still persist in whatever form the story requires.

All in all, My Adventures with Superman Season 3's latest twist could set up a twist in Man of Tomorrow where Brainiac is transformed from a one-film foe into a recurring DCU shadow.