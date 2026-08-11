Warner Bros. Debuts New DCU Green Lantern Logo For Its Lanterns Era

Warner Bros. debuted a new Green Lantern logo to mark the start of the DCU’s Lanterns era. The HBO drama pairs Kyle Chandler’s aging Hal Jordan with Aaron Pierre’s new recruit John Stewart, and it is the first DCU show made for HBO itself rather than HBO Max. Now, with its debut closing in, the promotional campaign has spread well beyond trailers and posters.

Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled the artwork on its official X account on Monday, placing the studio’s WB shield at the heart of the Green Lantern Corps symbol. The design places a weathered version of the crest inside the emblem’s circular frame and washes the whole image in green, with a lone shaft of light cutting across the black background and the logo.

Warner Bros.

The scratched, faded finish also gives the shield the look of a logo pulled from an old film reel, a pretty fitting touch for a crest that has opened Warner Bros. movies for more than a century. The Lantern Corps symbol the WB logo is placed in can also be seen on the suit Hal wears in the trailers.

HBO Max

The new logo arrives just a few days before Lanterns debuts on HBO on Sunday, August 16.

Warner Bros./HBO Max

The artwork joins a growing pile of Lanterns branding. DC Studios and HBO Max revealed a fresh logo and title card in April, placing silhouettes of Hal Jordan and John Stewart on a giant Green Lantern ring alongside the tagline, "Only one can wear the ring."

HBO Max

A batch of character posters followed in July, drenching Pierre’s hero in green light with the Lantern oath printed underneath.

HBO Max

Lanterns drops its two intergalactic cops into a murder case in the American heartland, where a small-town investigation slowly reveals cosmic elements.

Warner Bros./HBO Max

The series is expected to serve as a major connective tissue to the rest of the DC Universe, and John Stewart is already confirmed to appear in James Gunn's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, shortly after his debut.

The Marketing for Lanterns Is Getting Noticeably Greener

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have injected more green into Lanterns' marketing campaign ever since the series was unveiled. When the official Lanterns wordmark surfaced in February, fans weren’t very happy with its colorless design, and some even posted recolored versions of their own. The first teaser released in March made things even worse. Viewers mostly got earth tones and civilian clothes, and the scene where Hal takes flight came without any glow from the ring. The Green Lantern suit glimpsed in that trailer also looked browner than green, adding to fans' frustration.

The marketing since then has answered the complaint a little more directly. The second trailer featured glowing rings and bright constructs. The full trailer, which was first played at San Diego Comic-Con, showed even more green and creative use of the Lantern ring. Warner Bros.' new logo further embraces the green theme, putting to bed complaints over the series lacking color.

The show itself might still be hiding more green, as we have yet to see John Stewart in his suit, which is likely to be much greener than Hal's. The trailer also showed glimpses of Stewart's creative constructs. Given his background as an architect, he’s bound to create some incredibly detailed, green designs once he finally masters harnessing the ring.