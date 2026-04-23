New DC Studios Lanterns Logo Highlights Two Justice League Heroes

DC Studios' Lanterns revealed a new logo starring its two Justice League superheroes as it edges closer toward its HBO premiere in August. Slowly but surely, the DCU's Justice League is coming together, with David Corenswet's Superman and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl already on the table and likely to headline the team as founding members. As fans await rebooted movies for Batman and Wonder Woman, along with the arrival of the Flash and Aquaman, DC Studios will soon introduce two more leaguers in Lanterns.

DC Studios and HBO Max officially revealed a brand-new logo and title card for Lanterns, reaffirming that the eight-episode series will premiere on HBO in August as the next live-action DCU TV series. Joining previous DCU taglines like "look up" and "look fear in the face," DC Studios also revealed that Lanterns' tagline is "only one can wear the ring."

DC Studios

Lanterns' official new logo puts its Green Lantern ring (which may be teasing the DCU's secret big bad) at the center with silhouettes of its leading superheroes, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, standing upon it. Both Jordan and Stewart have been members of the Justice League in DC Comics, sometimes even simultaneously.

DC Studios

Lanterns' tease that "only one can wear the ring" will undeniably raise concerns for the DCU's Hal Jordan, who many were already convinced would die in the series, as he is played by a 60-year-old actor, Kyle Chandler. But first, Jordan and Stewart will uncover a mystery in the American heartland in the HBO series.

DC Studios

The veteran space cop, who has likely been a Green Lantern for decades before the DCU story begins, looks to be preparing for retirement and training his replacement, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart. Fans won't have seen the last of the rookie recruit after Lanterns, as Stewart will officially return in Man of Tomorrow.

DC Studios

Fans will finally enjoy Lanterns' eight-episode run this August, three years after it was announced as part of the original DCU slate in January 2023. Created by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof, the series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Ulrich Thomsen, Kelly Macdonald, and Garret Dillahunt.

Only 1 DCU Green Lantern Will Leave 'Lanterns' On Top

Lanterns' promise that "only one can wear the ring" is a strange one, given that it has never really been the case in DC. Even in the DCU, fans already met another Earth-based Green Lantern, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who is expected to return and be more outrageous than ever in Lanterns.

Perhaps the Green Lantern Corps simply has a certain allotment of rings per sector, with John Stewart vying to take Hal Jordan's ring as he edges closer to retirement and the end of his superheroics. That, sadly, may mean that the two Lanterns never get to create vastly different Emerald constructs side-by-side.

Of course, as the Justice League hasn't formed yet in the DCU, that means Jordan never got to join DC's premier superhero team. It's entirely possible that next year's Man of Tomorrow will start the journey toward the Justice League, teeing up Stewart and two other heroes as founding members.