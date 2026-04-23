DC Studios’ Third Official Tagline Connects Superman, Supergirl and Clayface

The official tagline for Clayface has been unveiled, and it connects to other DC Studios films, including Superman and Supergirl. The upcoming comic book movie is the first feature film under DC Studios to focus on a Batman villain, with Tom Rhys Harries portraying Matt Hagen, the actor who becomes the shapeshifter Clayface. Unlike The Batman, Clayface is a confirmed part of the DCU, the new cinematic universe that James Gunn and Peter Safran are building with DC Studios, and its latest tagline only further deepens this connection.

The tagline for Clayface was revealed in the film's first chilling trailer, which gave fans an initial look at the body horror scripted by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, and directed by James Watkins. The tagline reads: "Look Fear In The Face," a play on the film's title, Clayface. What's interesting is that this tagline shares a link with those of DC Studio's other two films, Superman and Supergirl.

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Superman's initial tagline, which was stated on the film's poster, was "Look Up." Meanwhile, Supergirl's slogan was "Look Out," a neat play on Superman's tagline that highlighted the differences between the two Kryptonian heroes.

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Now, Clayface's "Look Fear In The Face" also continues the "look" trend that DC Studios has employed in its film's taglines thus far.

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While Clayface's tagline isn't quoted on its poster like Superman and Supergirl's are, it is prominently featured in the first trailer, establishing a subtle connection between the DCU films released by DC Studios over the past two years. It's also noticeable just how similar the new Clayface logo and tagline font are to Matt Reeves' The Batman, despite the two films existing in separate continuities.

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Clayface is the DCU's third major theatrical release, but also its first in the horror genre. Given how tonally different the film is from Superman and Supergirl, it's unclear whether this tagline is intended to connect with other DCU projects or was just a happy accident. However, it's worth noting that not all DC Studios projects have utilized the same slogan trend.

Peacemaker Season 1 (released before the DCU's existence) bore the tagline "There is no I in Peace." Meanwhile, Season 2 of Peacemaker (which is a part of the DCU) uses the phrase "In what world is he the hero?"

Lanterns, the next DCU TV show, just revealed its official tagline to be "Only one can wear the ring", teasing the conflict between Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart in the series.

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It could be that DC Studios is reserving this naming convention for its feature films only, but that will only become clear as more DC projects begin their marketing cycles. One telling release will be James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, which is currently in production. If the Superman sequel continues the "look" trend in its tagline, then it's clear that this is a convention that unifies all of DC Studios' films.

Clayface will be released in theatres on October 23, 2026, and depicts the origin story of the notorious Batman villain. The film stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, along with Naomi Ackie, Eddie Marsan, and Max Minghella.

Will Clayface Have More Connections to DCU Films?

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Beyond its tagline, it's still not clear just how closely connected Clayface will be to the other DCU films. For a while, it seemed that Clayface might be an Elseworlds project, existing outside the main continuity of the DCU, until it was later confirmed to be a part of the mainline cinematic universe.

This has become important as Clayface will give viewers their first look at the DCU's version of Gotham City, which is also home to Batman and many other characters from the Rogues gallery. While Clayface is strictly focusing on the titular villain rather than Batman, it may still pave the way for these DC Comics characters to be introduced and appear in future DCU films.

The tone of Clayface is so drastically different from that of Superman, Supergirl, and even Peacemaker that it's difficult to imagine any of these characters crossing over directly in the movie. However, that doesn't preclude there being some connective tissue laid into the worldbuilding of Clayface that can help to establish that all these films are part of the same universe.