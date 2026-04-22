Clayface Movie’s Logo Looks Strikingly Similar to Reeves’ The Batman Logos

The new logo for DC Studios' Clayface movie is drawing comparisons to the logo for another DC franchise, Matt Reeves' The Batman. Clayface will be the new DCU's third theatrical release, hitting theaters on October 23. It centers on Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen and his transformation into the monstrous villain from DC Comics lore.

DC Studios revealed the first official look at the title card for director James Watkins' Clayface movie. The title is shown in bold red text with a textured pattern, teasing one of the darkest movies to ever be released in the greater DC Universe.

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DC Studios also released an official poster for Clayface, featuring a wider view of the title card atop Tom Rhys Harries' lead character. While the top half of his face looks normal, everything below his nose is stretched and somewhat slimy, foreshadowing the body horror and transformation that will be heavily featured in this movie.

DC Studios

Upon its first reveal, it is already drawing comparisons to the title card for the movies and TV shows in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe. Both the title cards for 2022's The Batman and 2024's The Penguin used a similarly colored red font, though they are slightly different.

DC Studios

Notably, while both franchises come from DC Studios, Reeves' The Batman saga is now part of DC Studios' Elseworlds slate, which takes place in a different universe than the one Clayface inhabits. The new villain movie will be set in the same universe as James Gunn's Superman and Craig Gillespie's Supergirl, marking the first Batman-adjacent story in this franchise.

Clayface stars Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, Eddie Marsan, and Max Minghella. The story will show Matt Hagen's transformation into Clayface and his quest for revenge after a gangster mutilates his face and leaves him to die.

How Clayface May Be Influenced by Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe

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While The Batman and Clayface take place in separate universes, The Batman's darker tone and visuals are likely to be similar to what Clayface delivers when fans get a better look at the movie. That vibe was already teased in the Clayface trailer, played exclusively at CinemaCon, which gave attendees a look at Hagen's evolution into a shapeshifting monster after an experiment gone wrong.

This will also be unique from what fans have seen in Reeves' Batman franchise, as this universe has not delved into any supernatural elements in its first few projects. Starting off with street-level villains like the Riddler and the Penguin, Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader has not yet encountered anything that could not be replicated in the real world.

With about six months remaining until Clayface's release in theaters, DC Studios is almost ready to debut a first trailer for the movie, which is expected to arrive shortly after the first poster. This will provide a deeper look at what to expect from this corner of the DC Universe, potentially revealing new details about the Batman side of this franchise.