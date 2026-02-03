James Gunn's Batman Spin-off Movie Confirmed to Include 6 Major Actors

James Gunn's upcoming Batman spin-off movie, Clayface, now has half a dozen leading actors confirmed for roles in its cast. While Gunn is still likely a long way from introducing his full depiction of Batman, the world of Gotham is in the early stages of development for this new franchise. In live-action, that development will kick off with the upcoming Clayface movie, set for release on September 11 this year.

After not being originally included in James Gunn's 10-year plan for the DCU, this Batman spin-off will now be the third theatrical release, following 2025's Superman and 2026's Supergirl. Directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, the film will also feature an A-list cast of stars bringing Clayface's story to life in live-action for the first time.

Every Main Actor in James Gunn's Batman Spin-Off Movie (Clayface)

Tom Rhys Harries

British star Tom Rhys Harries will embody the DCU's take on Clayface. Prior to making his upcoming debut in the DC Universe, Harries is best known for his work in White Lines, The Gentlemen, and Suspicion.

Clayface is known as one of Batman's darker antagonists, who enters the universe after actor Matt Hagan gets into a heated argument with a criminal and emerges horribly disfigured. After taking a suspicious chemical formula, he gains shapeshifting abilities, allowing him to change his form into anything he can imagine.

Naomi Ackie

Naomi Ackie joins the Clayface cast alongside Harries, playing the role of Dr. Caitlin Bates. Along with her roles in Mickey 17, Lady Macbeth, and Blink Twice, Ackie is a veteran of the Star Wars universe, having played Jannah in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Dr. Bates is an original character created for Clayface, meaning she has no established comic history for fans to reference when assessing where Ackie's role may go in the DCU. She is rumored to be Matt Hagen's main love interest and the CEO of a groundbreaking biotech start-up doing advanced medical research.

Max Minghella

Clayface's cast will also include Max Minghella, who plays a mysterious character only known as Detective John. Fans will recognize Minghella for his past work in Spiral, Babylon, The Social Network, and The Handmaid's Tale (which came to an end in 2025).

As is the case with Ackie's Dr. Bates, Detective John is an original character created exclusively for the Clayface movie. He is Dr. Bates's fiancé and is said to become suspicious of her relationship with Matt Hagen as the story progresses. This role may pull back the curtains on the Gotham Police Department, a staple in most Batman stories.

Eddie Marsan

While Eddie Marsan's Clayface role remains unconfirmed, rumors pointed to him playing Matt Hagen's manager. Marsan's biggest previous credits include The World's End, 21 Grams, and Happy-Go-Lucky.

Should the rumors about Marsan's role be true, he will be a key supporting character for Hagen, particularly when the actor goes through his biggest transformation. Set photos showed Marsan in front of a hospital giving a press conference, possibly lending credence to the idea that this is his ultimate role in the movie.

Emily Florence

Emily Florence will join the cast of DC Studios' Clayface, but her role has yet to be revealed. Florence is currently working on A Good Girl's Guide To Murder for the BBC, and Clayface will be her first major movie role after working as a theater actress in the U.K.'s West End since 2013.

Wil Coban

Longtime background actor Wil Coban will take on one of his biggest roles yet, playing a mysterious character named Bones in Clayface. Coban is also credited with roles in The Boys in the Boat, The Sandman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League (he also plays a minor role in 2026's Supergirl).

Clayface will be the third theatrical release in James Gunn's DC Universe and the first movie to center on a villain. Led by Tom Rhys Harries, this story will delve into actor Matt Hagen's origin story, portraying him as a struggling actor before an accident transforms him into a shapeshifting monster and one of Batman's most notable adversaries.