First Look at Henry Cavill's Next Action Hero Following His Superman Retirement

Henry Cavill shared the first official look at his Highlander character on social media, and he looks glorious. The actor posted two moody images on Instagram, showing him wielding a sword in locations that resemble Hong Kong and in a gothic cathedral.

The photos showcase Cavill in a weathered battle-ready look, wearing a long dark coat with a fur collar. The first image places him against red lanterns, while the second shows him in a cathedral setting with a sheathed katana. Both shots evoke the atmospheric style of director Chad Stahelski’s John Wick franchise.

Cavill wrote in his Instagram caption:

“Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I’ll tell you all about when the time is right, but it’s a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy.”

The journey Cavill references is likely an acknowledgement of the leg injury he sustained during training last year. The injury pushed production from Fall 2025 to early 2026. Stahelski originally aimed to begin filming in late 2024, but delays from additional work on Ballerina and Cavill’s injury repeatedly stalled the schedule. It's no surprise he's thrilled this is finally happening.

Cavill’s Post-Superman Action Hero Career

Highlander represents another major action hero for Henry Cavill since his final appearance as Superman in Black Adam, which debuted in October 2022. The actor officially retired from the role of Man of Steel in December 2022, after James Gunn and Peter Safran rebooted the DC Universe with a younger Superman.

Since then, Cavill has embraced diverse action roles across multiple franchises and genres. Each character allowed him to showcase different aspects of his physical capabilities and acting range.

Cavill reprised his role as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2, which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, with a third film set to arrive this year. The sequel arrived one month before Cavill announced his Superman retirement, making it his first post-DC action role chronologically.

The film followed Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown, as she opened her own detective agency. Cavill’s Sherlock played a larger role than in the first film, partnering with his younger sister to solve a case involving a missing girl and a dangerous conspiracy.

Cavill then completed his run as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 3 in Summer 2023. The Netflix fantasy series defined much of Cavill’s post-Superman career, running for three seasons before his departure.

Geralt required extensive physical transformation. Cavill wore white contact lenses, a white wig, and heavy makeup to embody the monster hunter. The role demanded intense sword fighting, horseback riding, and stunt work across multiple filming locations.

Season 3 concluded Cavill’s portrayal of the character. He announced his departure in October 2022, coinciding with his return as Superman. Liam Hemsworth replaced him starting with Season 4.

He went on to star as the fictional super-spy Agent Argylle in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, released in February 2024. The meta action-comedy cast Cavill as a character from spy novels written by Bryce Dallas Howard’s author character.

The film played with Cavill’s action hero image. Agent Argylle appeared as the idealized version of a spy, perfectly groomed, impeccably dressed, and effortlessly competent. These fantasy sequences contrasted with the messy reality of actual espionage.

Vaughn’s direction emphasized style, giving Cavill opportunities for elaborate action setpieces. The actor performed smooth fight choreography and witty one-liners, channeling classic James Bond energy with contemporary flair.

The actor also led Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, released in April 2024. The World War II action film told the true story of a secret British military operation conducted by unconventional soldiers.

Cavill portrayed Gus March-Phillipps, a real-life British officer who commanded covert operations against Nazi forces. The character combined tactical brilliance with brutal efficiency, leading a team of misfits on a mission to disrupt Nazi supply lines.

Cavill's surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, in July 2024, is arguably his most memorable action role post-Superman. He appeared as a Wolverine variant nicknamed "Cavillrine" by Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

The brief appearance lasted approximately 30 seconds. Deadpool immediately admired his look, acknowledging years of fan-casting Cavill as Wolverine before getting punched into another universe after Cavillrine did an epic arm reload.

The cameo delighted audiences and became one of the movie’s most discussed moments on social media. Fans appreciated the meta-commentary on Cavill’s career and fan-casting history.