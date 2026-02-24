Every Star Wars Movie & TV Show Releasing In 2026, Ranked by Excitement Level

The Star Wars galaxy is set for a major comeback in 2026, marking its first return to theaters since 2019 and the debut of several highly anticipated projects. Although the franchise has recently eased its pace on Disney+, next year promises to reignite fan excitement with a new big-screen adventure and the continuation of a hit 2023 series. Here's a look at every upcoming Star Wars movie and TV show arriving in 2026, ranked by anticipation, where opinions could vary.

2025 was a relatively quiet year for Star Wars, with fewer Disney+ releases but one major standout that defined the franchise's cultural impact. Andor Season 2 earned critical acclaim, but wasn't a massive streaming hit, and closing out (connecting) Cassian Andor's story with emotional depth and political intensity that reminded fans of Star Wars at its best.

Beyond that, Tales of the Underworld offered an intriguing yet smaller-scale dive into the galaxy's criminal underworld, while Visions Volume 3 just released another nine anime-inspired shorts, one of which sets up a 2026 project.

As Star Wars makes its way back to theaters soon, here's what fans should be most excited about in the new year.

2026 Star Wars Projects Ranked by Excitement

Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi

Kicking off the list at the bottom of the excitement ranking is Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi. Announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, the series marks the first installment in Lucasfilm's new Visions Presents banner, a line of limited series expanding on stories introduced in the acclaimed anthology.

While anticipation is still present among animation fans, The Ninth Jedi stands apart from the other upcoming 2026 releases, as it exists outside of the main Star Wars canon. The story will continue the journey of Lah Kara, first introduced in Season 1’s "The Ninth Jedi" and continued in Season 3’s "Child of Hope."

With original writer-director Kenji Kamiyama returning as supervising director, the series promises more stunning animation and unique lore. Still, compared to the franchise's live-action returns (and an enticing animated project), it's understandably drawing a more tempered level of excitement.

Maul: Shadow Lord

Next up on the excitement scale is Maul: Shadow Lord, an upcoming animated series generating strong buzz thanks to a recent trailer featuring shadowy forces at play and jaw-dropping animated action.

Announced as a surprise at Star Wars Celebration 2025, the show acts as a direct sequel to The Clone Wars, picking up after the series' 2020 finale and bridging the gap to Star Wars Rebels.

Sam Witwer returns to voice Darth Maul, whose resilience and repeated resurrections have made him one of the most fascinating figures in Star Wars lore. He's died multiple times, over different mediums, yet fans continue to embrace every return.

This time, Shadow Lord shifts the focus squarely onto Maul, exploring his psyche and his place in a galaxy reshaped by the rise of the Empire. The project also looks set to introduce a new apprentice for the Zabrak Sith in the form of Devon Izara, who could be Lucasfilm's take on Darth Talon. With the same animation style that defined The Clone Wars, the series offers both nostalgia and new depth, making it one of 2026's most intriguing Star Wars projects.

Ahsoka Season 2

Coming in near the top of the list is Ahsoka Season 2, the only live-action Star Wars series slated for 2026, and one of the most eagerly awaited follow-ups in recent memory. The first season, which debuted in 2023, expanded the franchise's mythology with the introduction of a new galaxy, the return of beloved characters like Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), and the live-action continuation of Star Wars Rebels.

Season 2 is expected to pick up directly after the cliffhanger finale, with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) still stranded on Peridea while Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) plots his next move from afar.

The late Ray Stevenson's mysterious Baylan Skoll will also return, now portrayed by Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann, who will share significant screen time with Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati.

With Dawson leading a returning ensemble and Dave Filoni once again at the helm, Ahsoka Season 2 promises emotional payoffs, new Force lore, and the continued story of Rebels, one of fans' most beloved projects.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Topping the excitement list for 2026 is The Mandalorian & Grogu, marking the franchise's long-awaited return to theaters for the first time since The Rise of Skywalker. Despite some mixed reactions to the first wide-release trailer, the film's theatrical debut remains the most anticipated Star Wars event of the year.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young ward Grogu as they embark on a new mission across the galaxy, with Grogu showing impressive growth in his Force abilities, including a first-ever scene swimming, and possibly wielding a lightsaber.

The film also introduces new characters played by Jeremy Allen-White and Sigourney Weaver, while continuing the beloved storylines from the Disney+ series.

For fans, the leap from streaming to the big screen makes this not just another installment, but the centerpiece of Star Wars' 2026 slate and, in many ways, will define the entire year for the brand.