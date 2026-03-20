James Gunn Announces 2nd DC Studios Elseworlds Movie

James Gunn's DCU officially has another Elseworlds project on the slate with a 2028 release date. DC Studios already has a flag planted for June 30, 2028, to release Dynamic Duo, a unique movie produced by Swaybox Studios that will use puppetry, stop-motion, and CGI to tell the tale of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The flick will explore the early friendship of the two Robins on the streets of Gotham City, though, until recently, it has never been clear whether this was a precursor to the DCU's The Brave and the Bold or something standalone.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked on Threads whether Dynamic Duo was "being rewritten to be part of the DCU" after rumors spread online, to which he shut down the notion, making it a non-canon Elseworlds flick and the second-ever DC Studios-produced film. Gunn is known to be particular with his wording on social media, and he technically only denied that Dynamic Duo was being rewritten to be in the DCU, making it possible that it was always part of that world anyway. However, The Wrap previously reported that the Robin-centric 2028 feature would be an Elseworlds tale.

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The blue brand released a number of other projects outside the DCU, including Joker: Folie à Deux and Batwheels, as well as the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 3, Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, and the new interconnected Batman: Knightfall animated movie trilogy.

However, those Elseworlds projects have not been associated with the Gunn-fronted DC Studios umbrella to date, instead falling outside his purview under DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation, or Warner Bros. Pictures.

Every Other Upcoming DC Elseworlds (Non-Canon) Movie & Show

The Batman Part II

DC Studios

Matt Reeves is gearing up to start production on The Batman: Part 2 in the coming months, over four years after Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight debuted. The movie will hit theaters on October 1, 2027, thrusting DC's Caped Crusader into another Gotham mystery that is hiding a major twist in plain sight.

There's no denying that expectations are high for The Batman 2, which will introduce Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson as Harvey and Gilda Dent, respectively, setting up the former's eventual transformation into Two-Face.

The Penguin

DC Studios

The face of DC Studios' new Elseworlds banner is Matt Reeves' Crime Saga that began in The Batman and will continue in its 2027 sequel. But between the Dark Knight-centric blockbusters, Colin Farrell led the way on HBO in the eight-episode crime drama The Penguin, reprising his minor role from The Batman.

The series told a contained story that depicted Farrell's Oz Cobb rising through the ranks of Gotham's criminal underworld. Despite being plotted as a limited series, talks began last year to assess a potential The Penguin Season 2.

Beast Boy: Lone Wolf

DC Studios

Beast Boy: Lone Wolf came to Cartoon Network in October 2024 with 10 animated shorts starring Garfield "Gar" Logan, the legendary green-skinned Teen Titan who can transform into any animal at will.

The shorts were produced in collaboration with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe and pit Beast Boy against a number of DC villains, including the Justice League's first foe, Starro, who famously featured in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn (Season 5)

DC Studios

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco was introduced as her own Elseworlds version of Harley Quinn in 2019 with the start of her hilarious animated series. That show was brought under DC Studios' purview in time for Season 5, continuing to follow the adventures of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy after she left the Joker.

Despite the lack of confirmation on Harley Quinn's future, co-creator Dean Lorey has been open about his Season 6 plans, along with the possibility of more spin-offs coming down the line. It's possible that Lorey's commitments to Creature Commandos Season 2 pushed back the animated series' return.

Krypto Saves the Day

DC Studios

DC Studios celebrated its beloved superdog's DCU debut in Superman with Krypto Saves the Day, a series of shorts that were later confirmed by James Gunn to be non-canon, although he was open about his fondness for them.

It should come as no surprise that the shorts (streaming on YouTube and HBO Max) are non-canon, as they feature some rather crazy moments, such as Krypto chasing Santa through the skies. Fans will see the DCU's Krypto again this summer in Supergirl, where he is confirmed to be in grave danger.

Starfire!

DC Comics

DC Studios confirmed three new non-canon animated shows last year, one of which was Starfire!, offering a new origin story for the beloved Teen Titan. The family-friendly show will see Starfire leave her homeworld of Tamaran to go on adventures across space with a quirky new group of friends.

Many fans were initially hopeful that Starfire! would take place in the DCU and lead to her eventually joining the Teen Titans. Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira was previously penning a live-action flick for the youthful superhero team, but it has hit pause for the time being while she prioritizes her Wonder Woman reboot.

My Adventures with Green Lantern

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My Adventures with Green Lantern was announced last year as a spin-off of its Superman-centric counterpart, focusing on the Jessica Cruz iteration of the emerald space cop, a student at Hal Jordan High School in Coast City.

The second entry in DC's My Adventures universe recently began production ahead of its expected release on Adult Swim and HBO Max in either 2027 or 2028.

DC Super Powers

DC Comics

DC Studios is officially eager to develop more animated series for kids, one of which is on the way with DC Super Powers.

Albeit not in the way many hoped to see him again, DC Super Powers will star Martian Manhunter as the principal of the Alliance School for Heroes. As fans await his DCU debut, this non-canon martian will tutor a new generation that includes Black Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern, and Terra.