DC Studios Officially Abandons Canon With New Streaming Release

DC Studios is still trying to establish itself as a new interconnected franchise, but its latest release went entirely away from the canon timeline of the universe despite featuring characters from canon projects. James Gunn’s DCU has already taken off with the releases of projects like Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. Next up on the slate is Supergirl, which will be coming in June 2026, but DC Studios has already given fans other projects that are not technically canon.

On November 28, DC Studios officially released a new streaming project titled Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium. The title was shared via YouTube and was the latest installment in the series of shorts featuring Krypto after he was introduced in Superman.

The particular short that was released was set during Christmastime, and the plot centered around Krypto chasing a package delivery driver. As was established in Superman, Krypto can be quite the troublemaker, so when he used his X-ray vision to see that the delivery driver was in possession of a package that contained a T-bone steak, he chased the driver all around the city, wreaking havoc along the way.

For instance, Krypto knocked over a Christmas tree, which broke a pad of ice that pedestrians were using for skating. He ended up fixing it using his super strength and super breath.

However, by the end, Krypto (who will be a prominent character in Supergirl) fixed his mistakes and learned that the delivery driver was actually taking the steak to Clark Kent. In turn, Clark was giving the steak to Krypto as a present.

Hilariously, just as it seemed Krypto had calmed down and was done chasing delivery people for the day, he noticed Santa Claus flying overhead in his sleigh, and the episode ended with Krypto chasing after him in the sky.

Despite the short centering around Krypto, featuring Clark Kent, and being produced by DC Studios, it is not canon to the DCU at all. Krypto is even modeled after the dog that was seen in Superman, but the stories are independent and are not connected to any events within the DCU.

Gunn himself previously confirmed that none of the Krypto shorts would be canon. Specifically, he was asked by a fan if they were a part of the DCU continuity, and he simply responded with, "No. I love 'em tho."

It is also worth mentioning that those shorts aren't the only DC Studios material that are not a part of canon. A children's novel titled Superman: Welcome to Metropolis was released prior to the premiere of the Superman movie. It featured David Corenswet's Superman and provided some background information for the character, but Gunn also confirmed that it was not canon, either.

What Is the Point of the Krypto Shorts?

Many fans may wonder why DC Studios even creates the Krypto shorts if they are not canon to the DCU. On top of that, they are streamed for free on YouTube, so it is not like DC Studios is raking in a bunch of cash by putting them out.

In short, the Krypto projects are just fun little releases for children and hardcore fans to enjoy without having to worry about the content adhering to the rules of canon. It is also a way for young kids to be introduced to the world of DC. If they enjoy the shorts, they will be more likely to become fans of the main franchise.

However, the shorts also open the door for other non-canon projects to be released, which is not a bad thing at all. Sometimes, when every single project is canon, it can be hard for general fans, or even hardcore fans, to follow everything and keep up with the full timeline. If something is not a part of canon, in a way it can be much more enjoyable.

Financially, it also makes a lot of sense for DC Studios to create the shorts. Even though they are not long and do not require voice actors (the shorts have no dialogue), they still cost money to produce. At the end of the day, DC Studios, can still use them as a tax write-off on some shape or form.

It would be surprising if DC Studios does not release more non-canon projects in the future. The Krypto shorts have amassed millions of views, so they are definitely successful, which only increases the chances of other characters receiving their own series of shorts.