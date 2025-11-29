Watch: DC Studios Releases Surprise Holiday Short Starring Superman & Krypto

DC Studios is ringing in the holiday season with a festive surprise short starring Superman and Krypto. Superman and his super-powered pup made waves earlier this year as they appeared on the big screen in James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman movie. The 2025 film marked the beginning of a new era of DC storytelling in theaters, serving as the first installment in director James Gunn's new DCU.

The pair of comic book characters has returned, following Superman, and have popped up in a series of animated shorts on the DC YouTube channel. These hilarious out-of-canon adventures, titled Krypto Saves the Day!, have seen Krypto getting up to all sorts of no good, just outside the watchful gaze of his Kryptonian owner.

While many had assumed the Krypto Saves the Day! series had ended its run for 2025, that was not the case, as DC Studios debuted one last adventure for Krypto and Supes. A new short dubbed Package Pandemonium made its surprise debut on the official DC YouTube channel, telling an appropriately holiday-themed story starring the Super-Dog himself.

The new five-minute short is sure to make DC fans' Yuletide gay. It sees Krypto getting into some mistletoe-tinged mischief as he hunts down a mailman seemingly carrying a package full of meat across Metropolis.

In his pursuit of this postal worker, Krypto unintentionally ruins the Christmas season for various citizens of the City of Tomorrow. After destroying an ice rink, tearing down a Christmas tree, blowing out the Menorah, and smashing a "fa la la"-worthy photo ops, Krypto realizes the error of his way.

He then goes on a quest to rectify the situation in the only way he knows how, using his pupper powerset to refreeze the ice rink, raise the fallen tree, light the Menorah, and replace the smashed tower-sized ornaments.

After 'saving' the holiday season, Krypto returns home, only to find that the package he had been pining after since the beginning turned out to be a special gift for him from Superman, and the short ends with Krypto getting his steak and frying himself up a festive feast.

Watch the full short below:

When Will Krypto Return to the DCU?

Krypto has been one of the biggest winners to emerge from James Gunn's first Superman film. The caped canine had never been seen in live-action before, and he immediately won over fans.

This has continued with the Krypto Saves the Day! animated shorts. Even though these stories have been distinctly out-of-canon experiences, they have given audiences a few extra doses of this personality-filled pup before his next proper DCU appearance.

Fans may remember that at the end of Superman, it was revealed that Krypto was, in fact, not the Man of Steel's dog at all. Instead, David Corenswet's Boy in Blue was watching the furry friend for his cousin, Kara (aka Supergirl).

Gunn recently teased that Krypto would appear in Supergirl's upcoming DCU movie, having, as he described, a "very important" role in the 2026 film. If the movie is anything like the Woman of Tomorrow comic it is very clearly based on, then Krypto will be a key player in its space-faring story, serving as a partner to Kara on her quest across the stars.

After that, fans can likley expect the character to show up in Gunn's currently in-development Man of Tomorrow, and any other Krypto Saves the Day! shorts the DC Studios team may have planned.