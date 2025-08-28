DC officially released the logo for the follow-up to Superman - Krypto Saves The Day!, which is a four-episode series of animated shorts centered around the fan-favorite dog from the James Gunn movie. The first episode of the Superman sequel series released on YouTube on Aug. 15, and will also be available with all digital and physical purchases of Superman as a special feature, once those go on sale on September 23.

Titled "School Bus Scuffle," the episode follows Krypto as he chases a bird around Metropolis — but the chase is more than standard, thanks to Krypto's powers. Krypto gets into some trouble throughout, but in the end is able to save the lives of the passengers of a school bus.

There is also a brief cameo from Clark Kent himself in the series (which, while taking place in DC Studios' Superman world, won't be canon with the events of the DCU), marking Superman's second animated cameo (the first having been in 2024's Creature Commandos).

DC Studios

The new logo for the show is reminiscent of the Superman suit, not just through its blue-red-and-yellow color scheme and S-emblem diamond shape. The resemblance also lies in the trunks-like shape around the gold S-emblem, the whole shape of which matches Krypto's collar in the short.

Interestingly, the logo's colors are somewhat darker than the bright ones used in the first short itself, though they are both bold and bright, like they were pulled out of a comic book.

The remaining three episodes of Krypto Saves The Day! ("Halloween Havoc," "Package Pandemonium," and "Coastal Catastrophe") will release individually online through 2026.

How Does This Krypto Aesthetic Stack Up?

DC Studios

Krypto Saves The Day! is certainly not the first time Krypto has been illustrated (whether in a comic or in other animated media), but the dog has never looked quite like this before.

Typically, Krypto is illustrated more smooth than scruffy, and overall less puppy-like than this latest version is, with the new Krypto resembling his live-action counterpart from Superman more than anything. This makes sense, given Krypto Saves The Day!'s status a Superman sequel.

This is particularly evident when Krypto Saves The Day!'s depiction of the dog is compared to the one from 2005's Krypto The Superdog. The two-season animated series from Warner Bros. is one of only a few times Krypto has been used in Superman media, and is likely how many were first introduced to the character.

Of course, that is not to say one way of drawing Krypto is better than another. It is just interesting to see how different artists choose to draw him, especially within the animation style the series each use.

Krypto The Superdog looks like a classic animated cartoon, whereas Krypto Saves The Day! looks a bit more textured. The backgrounds especially look like the kind found in many comic books.

DC Comics

Speaking of comics, the closest match to this depiction of Krypto in DC comics is in the recent Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton series by Ryan North and Mike Norton.

As a re-telling of Krypto's origin, Krypto is depicted a bit more puppy-like, coming close to the live-action counterpart, which makes sense given the two's releases being so close to one another.

As a whole, the episode feels like a backup one-shot from a comic, and its release as a special feature for Superman seems to be carrying that tradition from the page to the screen in an apt way.