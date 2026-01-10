James Gunn's DC Reboot Just Unveiled the 7th DCU Superhero Who Can Fly

The DCU is set to introduce its 7th superhero who can fly in an upcoming 2026 project, joining the likes of franchise mainstays Superman and Supergirl. 2025 is a significant year for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios, as the franchise is finally set to launch on the big screen with the arrival of the David Corenswet-led Superman. Alongside its arrival, the DCU introduced many notable heroes and villains, and a good chunk of them can fly, such as Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and even Mr. Terrific.

Ahead of the DCU's highly anticipated chapter in 2026, another hero is confirmed to have the power of flight in an upcoming project. During HBO Max's Upfront event in São Paolo, Brazil, in November 2025, footage from the Lanterns trailer (via Nerdaterrado) confirmed that Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) can fly, making him the 8th DCU character to have that specific ability.

DC Studios

Hal's ability to fly comes from his power ring, and his willpower fuels it. It is considered a core ability for any Green Lantern, and it activates passively when the user wears it. This means that Hal has no natural flying ability and is dependent on the power ring he wears.

Given that John Stewart is slated to become a member of the Green Lantern Corps soon, there is also a strong chance that he will also inherit the ability to fly once he wears his own power ring.

Every Main DCU Character Who Can Fly

Superman

DC Studios

Superman possesses an innate ability to fly, a result of his Kryptonian physiology combined with his exposure to Earth's yellow sun, which allows him to defy gravity and propel himself through the air with great speed.

2025's Superman adheres to traditional DC Comic lore, showcasing David Corenswet's titular Kryptonian's incredible flight as he closely mimics that of a jet fighter in most of his key scenes.

Supergirl

DC Studios

Similar to Superman, Supergirl's ability to fly is also innate due to her Kryptonian heritage. The only difference that 2026's Supergirl movie needs to address is whether Kara Zor-el can still fly under a planet with a red sun, especially after Superman's ending revealed that she enjoys partying in those locations.

In DC Comics, Kara can't fly on planets with red suns, mainly because it completely drains all of her powers (which explains why she gets drunk). She essentially needs a yellow sun to recharge her full flight abilities.

Guy Gardner

DC Studios

Similar to Hal Jordan, Guy Gardner's access to a power ring grants him the ability to fly, as evidenced by his scene-stealing appearance in James Gunn's Superman.

Hawkgirl

DC Studios

Hawkgirl's physical attribute of being a winged warrior is a dead giveaway as to why she can fly in the DC Universe.

Aside from her innate ability to defy gravity, this can also be tied to her alien physiology, considering that Gunn already confirmed in February 2025 that Kendra Saunders' wings are "organic."

Mr. Terrific

DC Studios

While he doesn't possess an innate ability to fly, Mr. Terrific's superior intellect enabled him to create a new technology called T-spheres, which provide propulsion and temporary levitation during battles.

Metamorpho

DC Studios

Metamorpho's ability of elemental transmutation and shapeshifting allows him to transform his body into any chemical compound that would give him versatile propulsion. This was showcased in Superman during the wild escape sequence, involving him, his baby Joey, Krypto, and the titular hero, from the pocket dimension.

Bonus: Blue Dragon

DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 introduced an alternate-universe counterpart of Auggie Smith from a Nazi Earth who was presented as a beloved hero named Blue Dragon in this world.

His ability to fly stems from his advanced powered armor suit, which is equipped with technological upgrades and features a built-in propulsion jetpack and thruster system.

Bonus: Peacemaker

DC Studios

While the main Peacemaker from the original DCU timeline can't fly, the alternate version from the Nazi Earth, who was introduced in Peacemaker Season 2, can defy gravity due to his primary costume that has the same upgrades as Blue Dragon's armor suit.

Bonus: Captain Triumph

DC Studios

Similar to Peacemaker and Blue Dragon, Captain Triumph's (Christopher Smith's brother) built-in propulsion system in his suit enables the character to fly, and he appears to be an expert at it, as demonstrated by his ability to dismantle a helicopter in one key scene from Season 2.