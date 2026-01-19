James Gunn Confirms DC Studios’ 4th Non-DCU Batman Movie

As part of a recent social media blast, James Gunn shed some light on the fourth non-DCU DC Studios Batman movie. A DCU Batman film is in the works, in The Brave and the Bold; however, it is the Blue Brand's other bat-based efforts that the studios seem to be prioritizing at this point (or at least those that have been rolling along on a smoother developmental track).

These out-of-canon stories centered around the Dark Knight include Matt Reeves' critically beloved The Batman, its upcoming 2027 sequel, the new animated Batman: Knightfall film, and one other movie, as confirmed by Gunn himself.

Replying to a fan during a recent impromptu Q&A on Threads, Gunn revealed that another movie on the DC Studios slate is also considered an Elseworlds Batman tale. When asked about the upcoming Dynamic Duo film from the innovative animation house Swaybox, Gunn disclosed that the new movie is not considered part of his interconnected DCU.

DC Comics

"Is it true Dynamic Duo is being rewritten to be part of the DCU?" one inquiring fan posed to Gunn, to which the DC Studios head offered a simple "nope:"

Q: "Hey James, is true 'Dynamic Duo' is being rewritten to be part of the DCU?" A: "Nope."

This comes after months of confusion surrounding the upcoming animated film. Upon its initial announcement, it was widely assumed that Dynamic Duo was considered a non-DCU Elseworlds story. However, DC threw a wrench into that in August 2025, when the Blue Brand shared an upcoming slate update on its official website that specifically noted it did not include "DC Studios productions that aren’t set within the shared DC Universe."

Dynamic Duo is set to focus on two different Robins, Jason Todd and Dick Grayson, after their time as Batman's Boy Wonder sidekick, teaming up to take on a common enemy. The new film is set to be a unique mix of CG animation, puppetry, and stop motion, and is set for a theatrical release on June 30, 2028.

DC Studios' 4 Non-DCU Batman Projects

The Batman

Warner Bros.

While not technically released under the DC Studios banner, James Gunn's DC regime has retroactively taken Matt Reeves' The Batman as one of its own, specifically because its upcoming sequel will be a 100% DC Studios production.

The latest big-screen Batman reboot stars Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl, as he takes on the riddle-loving serial killer, The Riddler (played by Paul Dano). The Batman kicked off this new, gritty, noir-inspired take on the character, something that will come back into play in The Batman - Part II.

The Batman - Part II

DC Studios

The Batman - Part II will be the first live-action Batman movie to go into production under James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios. The 2027 follow-up to Matt Reeves' acclaimed The Batman will once again focus on Robert Pattinson's take on the Caped Crusader in his earlier years as Gotham City's masked protector.

Set for a production start sometime this spring, with a release date confirmed for October 1, 2027, The Batman 2 has yet to confirm who its central villain will be, but it is set to include several big-name new additions to its cast, including Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan.

Batman: Knightfall

DC Studios

The most imminent of DC Studios' bat-based projects will come later this year with Batman: Knightfall. The latest entry into the Blue Brand's oft-celebrated animated canon will adapt the story of Chuck Dixon, Jo Duffy, Alan Grant, Dennis O'Neil, and Doug Moench's acclaimed comic run of the same name.

The new animated epic will tell the story of Batman's supposed death at the hands of the villainous Bane, forcing someone else to take up the mantle of a mysterious supergenius known as Jean-Paul Valley (a.k.a. Azrael).

Dynamic Duo

DC Studios

And the last of these out-of-the-DCU Batman stories confirmed to be in the works is Dynamic Duo. Coming from New Orleans-based animated house Swaybox, the new DC story will combine a variety of media to create a unique amalgamation of animation, stop-motion, and puppetry.

Plot details on the project are still under wraps, but we do know that the film will center on a pair of Robins in the time after working with Batman, pairing up to take down a supervillain threat.