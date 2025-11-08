DC Studios' Dynamic Duo Movie Makes DC History With First Footage

Dynamic Duo made DC history with the debut of its first footage online. The upcoming DC Studios episode, set to tell the tale of two Robins working together in Gotham City, is due out in June 2028, yet fans have already been given a brief glimpse of its super-powered story nearly 1000 days before its release.

Dynamic Duo animation studio Swaybox Studios has released the first-ever footage of the 2028 DC film online, offering a sneak peek of the movie to promote its ongoing audition effort for the project. This marks the first time a studio has officially released footage for a DC movie that is still more than two and a half years away.

The scant glimpse audiences got of the DC Studios film included footage of a station wagon pulling into a dingy garage and emerging from a rain-soaked cityscape. That is, before the same car is shown speeding off and slamming into a concrete pillar.

This was seemingly released as a part of Sawybox's upcoming open audition initiative, in which, starting on Saturday, November 15, anyone can put their name in the running online for the DC Studios blockbuster.

Watch the full first look at DC Studios' Dynamic Duo below:

Dynamic Duo is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2028, coming after DC Studios projects like Supergirl, Clayface, The Batman 2, and (yes, even) the newly announced Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow. Developed by DC Studios, Matt Reeves' 6th and Idaho Productions, and animation studio Swaybox Studios, the new DC film is set to be a unique mix of stop-motion, CG animation, and high-end puppetry.

The movie will reportedly follow two Robins, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, as they join forces to take down a common super-powered threat. It is still unclear if Dynamic Duo will be a part of James Gunn's new DCU or is considered an out-of-canon Elseworlds project.

Will Dynamic Duo Get Moved Up?

One of the first things fans may think seeing this DC history-making first footage for Dynamic Duo is whether this means the movie may be further along than initially thought.

As it stands, the DC Studios/Swaybox Studios joint production is the furthest out DC movie date that we are aware of. June 2028 is still a considerable amount of time away. Entire movies could be announced, produced, and released before then. So, why is the Dynamic Duo team publicly releasing footage over 960 days before its eventual release?

Of course, there is always the potential Dynamic Duo could be moved up in release if things are going well and it can get finished before that June 30, 2028 date, but I would not bet on this first glimpse being any concrete indication that is the case.

This first glimpse was likely to drum up hype surrounding the film's open casting call and nothing more. Considering the complex process behind Swaybox's distinctive filmmaking style, which combines puppetry with stop-motion and CGI, it seems that the 2028 DC project will require all the time it can get.

And even if it were to move around release dates, if it moved up too far, it could start to butt into The Batman 2's airspace, which is due to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Hopefully, this is just the first of many teases from the movie that fans will get over the next couple of years as Dynamic Duo gets further into production.