23 Jump Street Movie’s Absence Gets Official Explanation From The 24 Jump Street Announcement

A new announcement about Columbia Pictures' 24 Jump Street explains what happened to what would have been its predecessor, 23 Jump Street. Following a revival of 21 Jump Street in the early 2010s, starring Channing Tatum (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Jonah Hill (Superbad), chatter about a potential third movie lingered online for the better part of the next decade.

On June 10, producer Neal H. Moritz announced that a third 21 Jump Street movie is in development. An Instagram post (captioned "A picture says a thousand words!") showed the script for the threequel and revealed that it will be titled 24 Jump Street. Under the title, the script also reads, "It took so long to make we had to skip one," jokingly admitting that the franchise moved past 23 Jump Street into 24 Jump Street.

Neal H. Moritz

Interestingly, the end of 22 Jump Street also teased and made fun of future sequel ideas for this franchise. This included a fake poster for a movie called 23 Jump Street: Medical School with the tagline "Turn your head and cough." Tatum's Greg Jenko and Hill's Morton Schmidt seem set to go undercover in the medical field, moving past high school into a much more serious setting.

Columbia Pictures

Another poster showed a movie titled 24 Jump Street: Foreign Exchange Students, along with the tagline, "A steaming load of bolshevik." Tatum and Hill are dressed in thick Russian-inspired costumes (complete with a ushanka for Tatum), as they stand in the snow in front of a barren Russian wasteland.

Columbia Pictures

Additionally, Comicbook spoke with Tatum in 2024 about a script for a massive crossover movie between the Jump Street and Men in Black franchises, which was never fully developed. Tatum called that movie "the best script [he's] ever read for a third movie."

As of writing, 24 Jump Street does not have a confirmed production or release timeframe. While the cast is not confirmed, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are expected to reprise their roles, and Ice Cube may be back in play as Captain Dickson as well.

What To Expect From 24 Jump Street

Columbia Pictures

While Tatum's Jenko and Hill's Schmidt went undercover as high school and college students in the first two Jump Street movies, the slate is wide open for where 24 Jump Street could go. With this movie coming at least 12 years after their most recent one, the two leads are sure to be in different places in their lives as they enter their 40s.

At the end of 22 Jump Street, Schmidt and Jenko put aside their differences and took down the cartel and "The Ghost" (the drug supplier) at a spring break party, saving Captain Dickson's daughter, Maya, in the process. This led Dickson to assign them a new undercover mission, joking that they were going to medical school.

This moment may indicate that the fake posters for future Jump Street movies teased cases that Schmidt and Jenko may have actually happened off-screen between the second and third movies. Given the kind of comedy seen in the first two movies, 24 Jump Street could put the leading cops in another school-based situation they are way too old for.