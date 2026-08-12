DC Studios’ Darkseid Prequel Reveals Its First Major Cameo From James Gunn’s DCU

DC Studios Mister Miracle showrunner Tom King confirmed that a major DCU hero will appear in the upcoming Darkseid prequel. The new adult animated series expands the DCU by placing its first clear spotlight on a classic DC superhero as the sole lead: Scott Free, a New God and the world's greatest escape artist known as Mister Miracle. As the second canon animated series from DC Studios, Mister Miracle follows Scott and his warrior wife Big Barda as their life on Earth fractures under the weight of the war between Apokolips and New Genesis, while also laying groundwork for the expanded cosmos of the DCU. As James Gunn's DC reboot embraces an interconnected approach that freely crosses between live-action and animation, that strategy is already delivering its first major crossover casting.

Mister Miracle showrunner Tom King spoke with Entertainment Weekly to confirm that Nathan Fillion will reprise his role as Guy Gardner in DC Studios' Darkseid prequel, marking the first official casting announcement for the project and another example of the DCU's approach of expanding its universe by including familiar characters to strengthen its interconnected world-building.

King offered high praise to Fillion's inclusion, noting that the actor brings Guy's unique energy to Mister Miracle:

"We brought Nathan into Mister Miracle’s show, and doing that, it’s just so wonderful. He brings that energy to every aspect of it. And you would think it would be different tonally from ['Lanterns'], but it blends because that’s who Guy is. He’s that guy who is over the top. We all know that guy who’s a little bit like that."

Following his debut as Guy Gardner in 2025's Superman, Fillion next reprised his role in Peacemaker Season 2. The actor will soon return as his DCU character in Lanterns (which premieres on HBO Max on August 16), where the brash Green Lantern is expected to clash with Aaron Pierre's John Stewart. Fillion is also confirmed to return to the big screen in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, uniting with other Justice League heroes in the fight against Brainiac.

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The highly anticipated reveal of who is playing Darkseid in the series is still being kept under wraps, but Mister Miracle is already making headlines due to the inclusion of notable DC characters, including the likes of Big Barda, Scott Free, Highfather, Orion, and Lightray.

Marketing has yet to kick into high gear for Mister Miracle, but footage from the series recently made waves online after it was exclusively released at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. While not publicly released, descriptions such as a comic-accurate Darkseid sitting on his throne, the show's colorful visuals, and its "somber story" are more than enough to drum up hype. Fillion's return as Guy Gardner is a bonus that should keep the momentum strong.

How Guy Gardner Fits in Mister Miracle's Complex Story (Theory)

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Guy Gardner's inclusion in the Mister Miracle animated series makes strong narrative sense, both in comic-book history and in the tonal contrast that showrunner and co-creator Tom King already highlighted.

In the source material that the series adapts, Guy Gardner does not appear in the specific comic run (King and Mitch Gerads' 2017-2019 limited series), but he and Scott Free do share a deep history that the DCU can easily kickstart on-screen.

Both Scott and Guy were members of the classic Justice League International, and the pair often clashed during their brief stint together. Guy's over-the-top energy directly contrasted with Scott's more elegant and world-weary persona, leading to chaos within the team's inner circle.

While it's too early for the pair to become members of the Justice League in the DCU, Mister Miracle could plant seeds for their chaotic dynamic. It's possible that Guy would serve as the link between Scott and Big Barda to the wider DCU, checking in on them or potentially recruiting them to the Justice Gang (but turning him down).

As the war between Apokolips and New Genesis escalates, Guy Gardner could be drawn into the conflict. Given that Lanterns might be positioning John Stewart as the main Green Lantern in Man of Tomorrow, it gives Guy an excuse to participate in larger cosmic conflicts instead, leading to his eventual encounter with Scott Free and potentially even Darkseid.

While Guy doesn't need to drive Mister Miracle's plot, his value lies in the friction and familiarity he brings, serving as a reminder that this animated series remains fully embedded in DCU continuity.