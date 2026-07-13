James Gunn Confirms Two Green Lanterns Will Appear In Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow With New Photo

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed a major Green Lantern update in Man of Tomorrow. The 2027 Superman sequel is set to expand the DCU ensemble and key relationships by introducing an uneasy alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor while also highlighting the return of major DCU heroes, including Supergirl, Krypto, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific. An interesting casting inclusion in the Superman sequel is the confirmation of the return of two major heroes with ties to major cosmic elements, poised to expand the DCU.

In a social media post, DC Studios boss James Gunn confirmed the return of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner in Man of Tomorrow, revealing that the David Corenswet-led sequel will include two members of the DCU's Green Lantern Corps.

In March 2026, The Hollywood Reporter previously confirmed that Aaron Pierre's John Stewart will make his DCU big screen debut in Man of Tomorrow.

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Guy Gardner made his DCU debut in 2025's Superman, with him being portrayed as the abrasive Green Lantern who also serves as the leader of the Justice Gang. Gardner is already confirmed to appear in the Lanterns series, where he'll share the spotlight and likely butt heads with Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan.

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The dynamic between Gardner and Stewart alone has fans excited, and both of these Green Lanterns will cross over in Man of Tomorrow for a more proper team-up alongside other DCU heroes in the fight against Brainiac.

It is no surprise that Gardner will return in Man of Tomorrow, but fans doubted his comeback after speculation mounted that he would suffer his demise in Lanterns, especially after the show's official trailer revealed Hal Jordan's proclamation that he is the "only human" among the Green Lantern Corps.

Despite that, the confirmation that Gardner will make a grand comeback in the Superman sequel should alleviate fan concerns, and his return should lead to more comedic and heroic moments in the fight to protect Earth.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. Joining Aaron Pierre and Nathan Fillion in the Superman sequel is a stacked cast that includes David Corenswet, Hicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabel Merced, Edi Gathegi, Skylar Gisondo, and many more.

What Guy Gardner's Return In Man of Tomorrow Truly Means for John Stewart

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Bringing back Guy Gardner in Man of Tomorrow signals James Gunn's confidence in leaning into the full spectrum of the Green Lantern Corps, not just as powerful peacekeepers of the cosmos, but as deeply flawed characters who bring both spectacle and sharp interpersonal drama to the DCU.

By placing the hot-headed Guy alongside the more measured and responsible John Stewart, Gunn seems to be setting up a compelling dynamic that mirrors the best Lantern stories from the comics. The pair's interactions in the film seem poised to deliver humor, friction, and eventual respect, with Gardner's loud personality testing Stewart's long patience.

Pairing Guy Gardner with John Stewart is deeper than fans think because it forces the latter to navigate the messier side of willpower and teamwork, humanizing Stewart even further after experiencing the more serious training he endured with Hal Jordan's training in Lanterns.

Stewart's inclusion in Man of Tomorrow could also hint that the DCU is laying the groundwork for Gardner's eventual exit in this shared universe. It's possible that there is a passing-of-the-torch moment in the sequel where Stewart is slotted as the main Green Lantern hero who works alongside Superman, Supergirl, and many others in future stories.

In broader terms, James Gunn's dual Green Lantern approach in Man of Tomorrow accelerates the building of the Green Lantern mythos across the DCU. The pair's active presence in the imminent clash with Brainiac hints at a more active Corps responding to galactic-level threats, teasing future team-ups and conflicts. This strategy also serves as a promise that the Lantern corner of the DCU won't feel isolated.

It's clear that Gunn is using the Superman sequel as an extension or a launchpad to make the Green Lantern Corps. feel vibrant and essential to the bigger picture without stealing focus from the core dynamic between Clark Kent and Lex Luthor.