James Gunn's DC Universe Will Officially Introduce 6 More Cosmic Level Beings Before 2028

Chapter One of James Gunn's DC Universe is aptly called, Gods and Monsters, and the creative team is living up to the name. The rebooted shared universe already boasts a handful of cosmic-level beings like David Corenswet's Superman, the last son of Krypton; Milly Alcock's Supergirl, who watched her world die piece by piece; and Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, the abrasive Green Lantern who debuted in Superman and went on to appear in Peacemaker Season 2. These are beings who operate on a scale that dwarfs that of ordinary superheroes. Yeah, they're that powerful.

As exciting as these additions are, believe it or not, this is just the starting point. Before 2028, six more characters of equal or greater power are arriving, three through Lanterns on HBO Max, two through Supergirl, and one through the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. James Gunn is bringing to life some of the most overpowered heroes and villains from the comics. In this iteration of the DC Universe, most characters are already established, so we're likely to see a large chunk of them at the height of their power.

Cosmic Level Beings Arriving in the DCU Soon

Hal Jordan and John Stewart

Warner Bros.

The Green Lanterns have been a fixture of the new DCU since Guy Gardner showed up in Superman to provide some brash comic relief alongside the Justice Gang. But Gardner was always a warm-up act for something bigger. Lanterns, the upcoming HBO Max series set to premiere in August 2026, is where the mythology of the Green Lantern Corps gets its full due.

Kyle Chandler plays Hal Jordan, described in the series as a legendary former test pilot and veteran Corps member now approaching the end of his service. He is stepping in to train his replacement: Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, a former Marine, turned-architect, who is entirely new to the ring.

The dynamic between them, as showrunner Chris Mundy explained, is fundamentally about passing the torch. In the comics, both are among the most iconic members of the Corps. Jordan was the first human Lantern and the character who defined the role for decades. Stewart became one of the most beloved versions of the character, particularly through animated adaptations.

The series follows the two as they investigate a murder in rural Nebraska, a premise Gunn has likened to True Detective, grounding the cosmic mythology in a tight, Earth-set mystery. But as with any story involving intergalactic peacekeepers, what begins on the ground likely does not stay there.

In terms of raw power, both Hal and John belong at the top of any list. Green Lanterns are limited only by their imagination and willpower. Their rings can conjure anything from constructs of solid energy to force fields capable of withstanding the vacuum of space.

Sinestro

DC Comics

Where Hal Jordan is described in Lanterns as a legend approaching retirement, Sinestro is the shadow he casts. Played by Ulrich Thomsen, this version of the character is a rogue former Lantern who was once Hal Jordan's mentor and friend. The official description calls him ruthless yet undeniably charming, which is precisely the character's appeal in the comics.

In DC Comics, Sinestro began as the greatest Green Lantern who ever lived, a being so devoted to order that he eventually decided the universe needed to be ruled by fear rather than protected by will. That decision led him to create the Sinestro Corps, a rival organization that wields yellow power rings fueled by terror. He is, in many ways, a corrupted mirror of everything the Green Lanterns represent. Interestingly, the impressive nature of his power was already hinted at in Superman in a subtle, fun way that most of us initially missed.

His inclusion in Lanterns immediately raises the question of how far his fall has progressed. Has the Sinestro Corps already formed? Or is this an earlier chapter, showing the cracks in a once-great relationship? Either way, his presence means the DCU has another powerful being on its hands.

Antaan

HBO

The third major addition through Lanterns is one of its most intriguing. Paul Ben-Victor, best known for The Wire, has been cast as Antaan, an extraterrestrial devoted entirely to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance on those who wronged his people. His character is consumed by a deep, unrelenting hatred of the law, and he is determined to deliver justice on his own terms.

Antaan is not an established character in the Green Lantern comics, which has fueled significant speculation that the name is a deliberate misdirect. His description closely mirrors the origin of Atrocitus, the founder of the Red Lantern Corps in the comics and one of the most powerful beings in the DC universe. Atrocitus, whose real name is Atros, formed his Red Lanterns after his sector of space was nearly wiped out by the Manhunters, the Guardians' flawed precursors to the Green Lantern Corps. His power is fueled entirely by rage. Also, it's been revealed that there would be different colors on the spectrum depicted in Lanterns. This makes it likely that a Red Lantern will show up.

Whether Antaan is eventually revealed as Atrocitus or is a new character inspired by that archetype, he's a level of cosmic threat that extends well beyond a murder investigation in Nebraska. The trailer already showed him as a physically imposing presence in a confrontation with Hal Jordan.

Lobo

DC Studios

Jason Momoa spent years campaigning to play Lobo before DC Studios finally made it happen. After portraying Aquaman across the old DC Extended Universe, Momoa transitions into the rebooted DCU as the Main Man himself, making his debut in Supergirl, which hits theaters on June 26.

Lobo is an alien mercenary and bounty hunter from the utopian planet Czarnia. When Czarnia is mentioned, tragedy comes to mind, which makes his character all the more darkly comic. In the comics, he's the last of his kind after Czarnia was wiped out. His powers include superhuman strength at a level that puts him in the conversation with Superman, near-invulnerability, and a regenerative ability so extreme that, in some comic runs, a single drop of his blood can grow a clone of himself. He rides a space motorcycle, speaks in a permanently contemptuous drawl, and is considered one of the best trackers and fighters in the known universe.

His role in Supergirl is expected to be more of a notable supporting one than a lead villain. However, the film's space-set premise, adapted from Tom King and Bilquis Evely's 2021 comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is an ideal environment for a character like Lobo. Kara Zor-El travels across the galaxy with Krypto on a quest for justice, crossing paths with a young alien named Ruthye Marye Knoll, whose father was murdered by the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Brainiac

Netflix

The single largest power escalation on this list belongs to Brainiac, who arrives as the central villain of Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel releasing on July 9, 2027. German actor Lars Eidinger was cast in the role in December last year, with Gunn announcing the news directly that his worldwide search had found its Brainiac.

Created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino in 1958, Brainiac is a hyperintelligent alien android from the planet Colu, obsessed with collecting all knowledge in the universe. His most notorious habit involves shrinking entire cities and preserving them in bottles. He has done this to Metropolis and, in some storylines, to Kandor, one of Krypton's greatest cities, giving him a deeply personal connection to Superman's origins.

Despite being one of Superman's most iconic adversaries in both comics and animation, this marks Brainiac's first-ever appearance in a major DC motion picture. Gunn has described the threat he poses as being large enough that Superman and Lex Luthor, bitter enemies in the first film, are forced to work together against him. Gunn has also noted his interest in multiple comic iterations of the character, including the current Absolute Brainiac, which he called "truly creepy".

Which Other Cosmic Beings Could Feature in the DCU?

With Supergirl set almost entirely in deep space and Lanterns confirmed to be influenced by the inter-dimensional prison Salvation and the organization Checkmate, established in Peacemaker Season 2, the infrastructure for even more cosmic introductions is already in place.

Supergirl's source material visits several alien worlds across its eight-issue run. The film could use those settings to plant seeds for future characters. An appearance, or even a casual mention of powerful characters from those worlds, is plausible. Also, we’ve already seen flashbacks of Krypton's destruction in trailers; more of those in the movie itself could reveal more iconic characters tied to Superman/Supergirl lore.

On the Lanterns' side, Gunn has said the series will be foundational to the wider DCU, suggesting its cosmic revelations will be influential beyond the eight-episode run. If Antaan is indeed Atrocitus, the Red Lantern Corps becomes a confirmed part of this universe. That alone opens the door to Larfleeze's orange lanterns, the Blue Lanterns, and the Black Lanterns of the Blackest Night saga, one of the most celebrated storylines in Green Lantern history. And on the Man of Tomorrow front, Brainiac's presence opens the door to the introduction of more alien characters. With all these additions, DC fans will be eating well before 2028 arrives.