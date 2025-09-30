According to a new report, DC Studios has added five New Gods to its upcoming Mister Miracle series. Based on the comic story of the same name, Mister Miracle has been announced as DC Studios' next Elseworlds animated story, following in the footsteps of hits like My Adventures with Superman.

The super-powered streaming series is set to crack open the New God nut on the small screen, centering on the ultra-powerful corner of the DC canon. New reporting from Nexus Point News revealed five New God-associated characters set to appear in the new series, including the villainous Darkseid.

The new animated series is reported to include New Gods Darkseid, Highfather, Lightray, Orion, and Funky Flashman.

In the comics, the New Gods are an uber-powerful space-faring species hailing from planets like Apokolips and New Genesis. They come together to form a team known as the New Gods (essentially a god-powered Justice League). Mister Miracle is one of these New God characters.

The Mister Miracle animated series is now in development at Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. The new TV show will follow Earth-based escape artist Scott Free and his wife Big Barda as they are called back to each of their respective homeworlds after hearing of a war between the two of them.

Every New God Reported to Appear in Mister Miracle

Darkseid

Darkseid was assumed to be a part of the Mister Miracle series from the very beginning. The iconic DC big bad (who fans last saw as a part of the now-defunct Snyderverse) is Mister Miracle's Apokalipsian adopted father, and the ruler of the hero's home planet.

In the Mister Miracle comic book story that the new series will take its inspiration from, Darkseid manages to obtain the terrifying Anti-Life Equation, thrusting him into war against the forces of New Genesis. This sends Mister Miracle home, hopefully to bring peace between the two warring planets.

Highfather

Highfather (aka Izaya) is the all-powerful leader of the New Genesis. Highfather is Scott's biological father and, thus, the father-in-law of Scot's New God wife, Big Barda. He plays a key role in Mister Miracle as the leader of the faction going to war with Darkseid and the armies of Apokolips.

Lightray

Standing at the Highfather's side on the surface of New Genesis is fellow New God, Lightray/Solis. Lightray is one of the Highfather's most loyal allies, helping lead the forces of New Genesis. While on-world, he is known as a fearless warrior; to some other planets in the DC canon, Lightray signifies the God of Hope.

Orion

Orion is another son of Darkseid and the adopted brother of Mister Miracle. His father traded him to Highfather as part of an ongoing peace deal between New Genesis and Apokalips, and he goes on to fight against Darkseid when he harnesses the power of the Anti-Life Equation.

Funky Flashman

Funky Flashman is not a New God, even if he may think of himself as one. He is the Earth-based agent of Mister Miracle who takes advantage of the hero's ability to get out of nearly any situation. Despite being a mere human, his greed eventually leads him to acquire a Mother Box and join Darkseid's Secret Society of Super Villains.