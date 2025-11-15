James Gunn Will Bring Back 1 Cancelled DC Superhero Show (Report)

A new report suggested that James Gunn will revive one cancelled DC superhero show as part of his DC slate. Since taking over the super-powered brand alongside his fellow DC Studios co-CEO, Peter Safran, in 2022, Gunn has begun to put his stamp on the iconic superhero world. This has come to fruition with the likes of Peacemaker, Superman, and Creature Commandos all painting a picture of Gunn's overall DC vision.

As part of his ongoing DC slate, Gunn will seemingly bring back a thought-to-be-dead DC streaming show, in the long-forgotten Strange Adventures. Nexus Point News was the first to report on the new series, writing that the superhero series is "in development at DC Studios."

A Strange Adventures series was previously in the works under the last DC regime, with WarnerMedia and Greg Berlanti, the producer of The CW's Arrowverse, planning a take on the classic DC Comics offshoot back in 2019.

Clerks and Chasing Amy director Kevin Smith was set to write the scripts; however, that plan was eventually abandoned, and the series was outright cancelled in August 2022.

This new version of the series will seemingly be entirely separate from the previous iteration of the DC superhero show, as it now falls under Gunn's purview at DC Studios.

Strange Adventures was a series of DC comics launched in 1950, running all the way up to the early 70s. Marked as the first pure science-fiction comic line under the DC Comics banner, Strange Adventures follows a team of star-faring heroes, led by the charismatic Adam Strange.

After being discontinued in 1973, the series returned in 2019, with Mister Miracle writer Tom King taking the helm of the comic book reboot. This 12-issue revival was critically acclaimed and could serve as the basis of this new DC Studios series, considering Gunn's proclivity for King's comic stories.

How Strange Adventures Fits Into the DC Studios Plan

DC Comics

While Strange Adventures may not be the tentpole Justice League of Batman project fans have been craving under the DC Studios banner, it is still an essential part of the greater DC equation under the watch of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

One thing that Gunn has proven early on in his DC plans is that DC Comics is a far-reaching comic book universe, and nothing is off-limits for the renowned filmmaker.

One of the great aspects of DC is the vastness of its canon of characters, worlds, and stories. While names like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman will obviously get the spotlight, so too should the Strange Adventures and Mister Miracles of the world.

It seems that this Strange Adventures series would exist outside of the DCU canon (just like Mister Miracle), but it is still just as valuable, making up just one piece of Gunn's slowly forming DC mosaic.

Gunn's new DC vision will mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people, tackling various unique genres, mediums, and narrative set dressing.

So, yes, the big-name heroes will continue to get the brunt of the spotlight, but Gunn diving deep into the DC library and pulling out something like Strange Adventures will also be a vital part of the DC Studios experience.