Zack Snyder's Justice League Reveals Improved Darkseid Look Along With New Team-Up Image

Zack Snyder's Justice League is fast approaching its March 18 release date, with the excitement mounting more and more for the eventual launch on HBO Max.

Despite this being a brand new cut of the theatrical version of Justice League, fans know a fair bit about its contents going in. A new Knightmare sequence will prominently feature in the film, bringing back Jared Leto's Joker in addition to Amber Heard's Mera and Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke.

The four-hour blowout will also use chapter titles to break up the experience, paying homage to Snyder's original plan to release the film episodically. New promotional photos have also been steadily releasing to build up hype, demonstrating the differences between Zack Snyder's version in comparison to Joss Whedon's cut.

Now, even more images from the upcoming project have surfaced, providing another glimpse into what fans can expect from the Snyder Cut...

NEW IMAGES FROM ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE

In the latest issue of Total Film, two new official stills have been released from Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The first image shows off another look at Darkseid, using an updated shot from the one seen in the Snyder Cut's very first trailer.

From Total Film

This new image is a notable improvement from the first look at Darkseid revealed during the Snyder Cut's DC FanDome trailer:

Zack Snyder's Justice League Darkseid comparison

The second image shows the titular Justice League looking at a hologram, examining the potential devastation of Steppenwolf uniting the three Mother Boxes.

From Total Film

UPGRADED CGI FOR DARKSEID

Both of these promotional images are sure to drum up even more anticipation for the Snyder Cut's inevitable release. One notable change to Darkseid is the quality of his CGI since the last time we saw him.

While the model looks to be the same overall design, much of the texture work and embellishments have been vastly improved from the initial reveal of the foreboding villain. This makes sense considering the length of time from the original teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League but should bode well for the rest of the film being a visual treat for avid DC fans.

While there will be some major differences between the Snyder Cut and its theatrical version, it seems that some of the major story beats will have been retained. The second photo indicates that the Justice League will have to prevent Steppenwolf from forming the Unity again, which should be exciting to see fully realized through Zack Snyder's vision.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on March 18, 2021, exclusively on HBO Max.